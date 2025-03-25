Isotopes Unveil New Concessions Lineup for Upcoming 2025 Season

March 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled new concessions items that will be featured during the upcoming season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Here is the starting lineup for new major players on the 2025 concessions menu:

New Entrée Options (Available at Pecos River near section 120):

The Ballpark Sandwich

All the traditional ballpark flavors in one home run sandwich! A pretzel bun serves as the base for tender sliced smoked brisket that has been slowly cooked in a tangy mustard-based sauce. Hot dog "bacon" amps up the ballpark flavor while tangy pickles and chopped onions provide a great crunch. A sprinkle of beer nuts rounds out the classic ballpark flavor for a harmony of smoky, salty and tangy flavors.

Spicy Roasted Half Chicken

Coated in a flavorful dry rub, the chicken soaks in a combination of house blended spices, bringing a savory kick with every bite. As it cooks low and slow, the dry rub caramelizes into a slightly crispy, flavorful crust, sealing in all the juiciness. The meat is fall-off-the-bone tender, with just the right amount of heat from the spices. It's also served with a side of red chile infused barbeque sauce for those that like a little more kick. Made fresh daily so be sure to get one early. When they're gone, they're gone.

Hungarian Hot Smoked Paprika Chicken Wings

Bold, crisp and delicious describe these air-fried chicken wings! The Hungarian hot smoked paprika brings a deep, smoky mild heat and the air frying gives everything a crisp, golden finish while keeping it light and perfectly cooked. Paired with a unique cucumber ranch dressing that provides a refreshing balance to the spice, the result is a deliciously addictive combination of flavors!

New Dessert Options (Available at the Sweet Spot near section 117):

The Fanfare Milkshake

Get ready for an over-the-top dessert experience. This is a decadent treat that starts with your favorite milkshake flavor served in a cup that is rimmed with marshmallow cream and rolled in sprinkles. A generous topping of whipped cream is covered with even more sprinkles. The final touch is an assortment of cookie "straws" and an ice cream cookie sandwich.

Ice Cream Nachos

As good as they sound! Crispy wafer cookies, dusted with a cinnamon and sugar combo, are drizzled in chocolate and caramel sauces ready to dip into creamy ice cream. A dollop of whipped cream and a bountiful helping of sprinkles create an amazing dessert that's perfect for sharing or treating yourself!

Piña Colada Ice Cream Float

Dive into tropical bliss with the Piña Colada Ice Cream Float, a refreshing and indulgent treat that transports you straight to a sun-soaked beach. This delectable float begins with a scoop of creamy soft-serve ice cream served in a delicious non-alcoholic Piña Colada and garnished with a pineapple wedge. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry, this is a decadent delight.

Brownie Sundae

It's a classic for a reason. This fudgy dessert starts with a gooey chocolate brownie topped with a generous scoop of creamy soft-serve ice cream. We top it off with a drizzle of caramel sauce followed by a plentiful pour of chocolate syrup. Whipped cream and a cherry add the perfect touch to this delicious dessert.

Home Opener: All of these savory and sweet additions to our menu will be available for the Home Opener - Tuesday, April 1 - when the Isotopes play host to the Salt Lake Bees at 6:35 pm. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an Orbit Beanie, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. Tickets are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office or via abqisotopes.com. The Home Opener will also feature the Isotopes presenting their annual check to the City of Albuquerque, commemorating the success of the 2025 season.

