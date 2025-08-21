Rainiers Rally to Beat Comets 7-6 in 10 Innings

Published on August 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (68-54/30-17) battled in a back-and-forth affair, pulling out their sixth walk-off win of the season and just their second extra-inning victory in a 7-6 win in 10 innings over the Oklahoma City Comets (72-50/26-21) on Wednesday night in Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers broke the ice in the bottom of the second inning, as the bottom of the order manufactured a run. Miles Mastrobuoni drew a one-out walk, as did Leo Rivas, putting runners at first and second base. Mastrobuoni attempted to steal second base on what was ball four to Rivas, and the throw to second went into center field, allowing Mastrobuoni to advance to third. Cade Marlowe hit a fly ball to right field to score Mastrobuoni, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead. Samad Taylor followed with a single, but was stranded as Rhylan Thomas flied out to right field.

Oklahoma City responded with a run in the top of the third with back-to-back doubles from Esteury Ruiz and Kiké Hernandez, playing on Major League rehab, to tie the game at one. Tacoma starter Jhonathan Diaz sat down the next three batters to get out of the inning.

The bottom of the Rainiers' order produced again in the bottom of the fourth. Mastrobuoni drew his second walk with one out, stealing second base with Rivas at the plate, who singled to put runners at the corners. Cade Marlowe singled back up the middle to score Mastrobuoni and put Tacoma back on top 2-1. Samad Taylor bunted a single on the right side that allowed Rivas to score, putting the Rainiers up 3-1. Rhylan Thomas walked to load the bases, but Roki Sasaki, pitching on Major League rehab, got the next two hitters out to leave the bases loaded.

Both teams plated runs in the sixth inning, which would be the first of five consecutive innings that Oklahoma City would score a run. Jose Ramos reached on an error by Leody Taveras and came around to score on an Austin Gauthier single.

Leody Taveras extended Tacoma's lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, responding with an RBI double (12) to bring in Thomas who began the inning reaching on an error issued to Gauthier.

Ryan Ward put the Comets within a run in the top of the seventh inning, driving in Ruiz on a single. In the top of the eighth inning, CJ Alexander led off with a single before swiping second. Gauthier drove him in on a single to tie the game at four apiece.

Harry Ford came through with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, delivering a go-ahead solo blast to the opposite field to give Tacoma a 5-4 edge on his 16th homer of the season.

The Comets countered in the top of the ninth inning, tying the game once more. Ward hit a one-out double to left field then advanced on a wild pitch. Luken Baker drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center. Tacoma went down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning and continued to extras for the eighth time this season.

In the top of the tenth, Alexander started the frame as the runner on second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Noah Miller brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to center to put Oklahoma City up 6-5.

Rivas started the bottom of the tenth at second base before Taylor drew a one-out walk. Rivas and Taylor executed a double steal to put two in scoring position before Thomas was intentionally walked to load the bases. Victor Labrada came to the plate for his first at-bat of the night after replacing Victor Robles. Labrada laced a single into right field to drive in Rivas and Taylor to deliver a 7-6 walk-off win in 10 innings for Tacoma in game two.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers' walk-off victory was their sixth of the season, and just their second extra-inning victory of the season...Tacoma's other extra-inning win came July 11 at Reno, in an 11-10 victory in 10 innings...it's Tacoma's first walk-off win in extra innings at home this season, with the last one coming September 19, 2024, against Round Rock

Victor Labrada recorded his fourth career walk-off hit on Wednesday, his first since June 23, 2024, against Hillsboro, while playing for Everett

Mile Mastrobuoni tied his career-high with four walks drawn on Wednesday night, marking the second time in his career he's drawn four walks (also: May 7, 2023, at Columbus while playing for Iowa)...Mastrobuoni is the first Rainier to draw four walks in a game while playing first base since at least 2005...Mastrobuoni is one of six PCL players to draw four walks in a game they played at first base this season

Emerson Hancock made his first career relief appearance on Wednesday night, pitching the seventh inning in relief...he earned a hold in his relief debut, after making the first 109 appearances of his career as a starter...Hancock's fastball reached 97.8 miles per hour as he threw a scoreless inning

The Rainiers left 14 runners on base in the win on Wednesday, tied for their second-most in a game this year (17 - August 12 at Las Vegas), and their most in a victory this season







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.