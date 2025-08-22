Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 8/21 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Nico Tellache (AAA Debut) vs. Oklahoma City Kyle Funkhouser (2-2, 6.53)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Luke Jackson (#41) - assigned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT Sports/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Won their second extra-inning game of the season on Wednesday night, thanks to a walk-off single from Victor Labrada to win 7-6 in 10 innings...the Rainiers took the lead in the second inning on a Cade Marlowe sacrifice fly to go up 1-0...the Comets tied the game in the third inning, but Tacoma responded with a pair in the fourth with a pair of runs on RBI singles from Cade Marlowe and Samad Taylor to go back up 3-1...both sides plated a run in the sixth inning, as Leody Taveras doubled in a Rainiers run to keep them in front by a pair at 4-2...Oklahoma City scored a run in the seventh and eighth to tie the game at four, but Harry Ford delivered a solo home run, his 16th of the year, to give the Rainiers a 5-4 lead...in the top of the ninth, a Noah Miller sacrifice fly tied the game to eventually force extra innings...the Comets took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th, but as Tacoma loaded the bases, Labrada drove a ball down the right field line to give Tacoma their sixth walk-off win of the season, taking a 7-6 victory to even the series.

LET'S TELL-ACHE YOU ABOUT NICO: LHP Nico Tellache will make his Triple-A debut tonight against Oklahoma City...Tellache was transferred from High-A Everett to Tacoma on Wednesday, where he went 4-4 with a 5.60 ERA in 18 appearances (eight starts), allowing 39 earned runs on 76 hits over 62.2 innings...he walked just 16 while striking out 54...Tellache was signed by the Mariners to a minor league contract on March 28...he previously pitched in the Dominican Winter League with Licey, going 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA in eight starts...in his last outing with Everett, Tellache went a season-high 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, with one walk and three strikeouts to log his first career quality start.

TAYLOR'S TRIO OF THREE HITS: UTL Samad Taylor has registered three consecutive three-hit games, the second Rainier to accomplish the feat this season (also: Rhylan Thomas, May 28-30)...over his last three games, Taylor is hitting 9-for-16 (.563 AVG) with a triple and three RBI...his 139 hits this season are the second-most in the PCL, trailing Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward, who has 143 hits...Taylor's 139 hits are a career-high, surpassing the 133 hits he tallied with the Rainiers in 2024...his 139 hits are also tied for the ninth-most by a Rainier since 2005...Taylor is one of 11 PCL hitters with multiple 130-hit seasons over the last 10 years.

WALKING FOR MILES: INF Miles Mastrobuoni played his first career game at first base on Wednesday night, going 0-for-1 with four walks, tying his career-high... it marks the second time in his career he's drawn four walks (also: May 7, 2023, at Columbus while playing for Iowa)...Mastrobuoni is the first Rainier to draw four walks in a game while playing first base since at least 2005...Mastrobuoni is one of six PCL players to draw four walks in a game they played at first base this season.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Dating back to July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 60 bases in 67 attempts, the fourth-most steals among full-season teams, trailing Great Lakes' 64 steals, St. Lucie's 65 steals and the 67 by Fayetteville...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 43 bases in 47 attempts...two Rainiers are closing in on the franchise stolen base record (92), set by Dell Alston from 1978-80...Samad Taylor currently has 88 career steals with Tacoma, while Cade Marlowe has 85.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years...Thomas is hitting .331 (78x236) in 60 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .331 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 78 hits at Cheney Stadium are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, one shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

KITCHEN HAS BEEN COOKING: Over his last 20 appearances since June 1, LHP Austin Kitchen has gone 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA (28.2 IP/6ER), walking just six while striking out 24, holding opponents to a .190 average...among PCL pitchers with at least 15 appearances since June 1, Kitchen ranks third with his 0.91 WHIP (first among left-handers), fifth with his 1.88 ERA and eighth with his 4.40 K/BB...since June 1, Kitchen has allowed an earned run in just four of his 20 appearances and has not allowed one in his last six outings.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his first-inning single on Wednesday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 22 games...over his 22-game streak, Ford is hitting .289 (24x83) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 22 with a 1.024 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...since July 23, Ford's seven home runs are tied for the third-most in the league, his 22 RBI are the fifth-most in the PCL and he also ranks fourth with a 1.099 OPS...in August, eight of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and five home runs).

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle has today off as they travel back home to begin a six-game homestand tomorrow with three games against the Athletics, followed by a three-game set with the San Diego Padres.







