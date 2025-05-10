Wrobleski Leads Comets over Albuquerque

Pitcher Justin Wrobleski allowed one run over 7.0 innings and Austin Gauthier connected on two RBI singles as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes, 2-1, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wrobleski (1-1) tied the longest outing by a Comets pitcher this season and earned his first win of 2025, holding the Isotopes to one run and six hits. He issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts. Oklahoma City (25-13) built a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Gauthier in the second and fourth innings. The Isotopes (15-22) got on the scoreboard with a RBI double in the fifth inning before being held scoreless over the game's final four frames by the OKC pitching staff.

Of Note:

-The Comets took a 3-2 lead in the six-game series against the Isotopes and Oklahoma City has wins in three of the last four games.

-Oklahoma City and Albuquerque played a fourth straight game decided by one run. Saturday also marked OKC's fifth one-run contest in the last six games and eighth in the last 13 games. The Comets lead the PCL with 17 one-run games and are now 12-5 in those close games.

-Justin Wrobleski pitched a season-high 7.0 innings, becoming the second Oklahoma City pitcher to reach 7.0 innings this season as he joined Landon Knack who pitched 7.0 innings April 26 in Salt Lake. Wrobleski last pitched 7.0 innings June 16, 2024 for Double-A Tulsa against Arkansas...Logan Boyer and Joe Jacques followed Wrobleski with two scoreless innings as Boyer was credited with his first hold of the season and Jacques picked up his second save.

-Oklahoma City's pitching staff held an opponent to one run or less for the fifth time this season and for the second time during the current homestand as the Comets shut out El Paso, 10-0, May 2.

-Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 with a double as he knocked Oklahoma City's lone extra-base hit of the night, as well as his fourth double in the last three games and fifth in the last five games...Chavis has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 9-for-23 (.391) with five doubles and five RBI.

-The Comets were held to two runs for the fourth time in the last seven games and have scored a total of five runs over the last two games combined.

-Austin Gauthier recorded his third multi-hit games as well as his third multi-RBI game of the season. He also drew a walk and as he reached base in all three of his plate appearances Saturday and has hit safely in fourth straight games, collecting five hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

-Justin Dean went 2-for-3 for his third multi-hit game with the Comets.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their 12-game homestand and six-game series against the Isotopes at 2:05 p.m. Sunday with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw scheduled to start the game for the Comets as he continues a Major League Rehab Assignment. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. The game will be televised on KOCB-TV, found as Channel 34 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 11 through Cox cable.







