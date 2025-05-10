River Cats Hit Late Grand Slam to Beat Rainiers, 7-5

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-24) erased an early 3-0 deficit, but could not come back again in a 7-5 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (18-20) on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium in front of a crowd of 7,014.

Sacramento got on the board in the first inning. Grant McCray led off the game with a walk and then stole second base. Jerar Encarnacion brought McCray in to score with a double down the right field line in his first plate appearance of his Major League rehab assignment. Tacoma starter George Kirby, also on a Major League rehab assignment, escaped the inning trailing 1-0 with two strikeouts and a ground out.

Sacramento added to their lead in the third. Osleivis Basabe struck out to start the frame, which McCray followed with his second walk of the night. Encarnacion singled to right field, advancing McCray from first to third base. Daniel Johnson pulled a double down the right field line, which scored both runners and gave the River Cats a 3-0 lead.

Tacoma came back to tie the game in the fourth. Cole Young led off with a single, and Harry Ford hit a double to left-center to put runners on second and third. Dominic Canzone followed by doubling off the top of the wall in right-center field, extending his extra-base hit streak to six games, the longest active streak in Triple-A. After moving up to third on a fly out to right field from Tyler Locklear, Canzone scored on a sacrifice fly from Austin Shenton to tie the game at three.

Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ford began the frame with a single, marking his third consecutive multi-hit game. He advanced from first to third on a wild pitch, setting up Shenton for a single to left field to give the Rainiers a 4-3 lead.

Sacramento got back in front in the seventh inning. McCray hit a one-out double, which Brett Auerbach, who came into the game on defense for Encarnacion in the sixth inning, followed with a base hit, which advanced McCray to third base. Auerbach also stole second base, and Daniel Johnson walked to load the bases. Josh Fleming came on in relief to face Marco Luciano, who hit a grand slam to left field to put Sacramento on top, 7-4.

The score stayed at 7-4 until the ninth inning, when Samad Taylor got Tacoma back on the board with a solo home run, his sixth of the season. Spencer Packard followed with a walk, and Jack Lopez singled. Rhylan Thomas then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game with a score of 7-5.

Tristan Beck took the win for Sacramento with two innings out of the bullpen, over which he gave up one run. Antonio Jimenez earned the save, his first of the year. Casey Lawrence took the loss for Tacoma with 2.1 innings pitched in relief and three earned runs, all of which came in on Luciano's grand slam.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young extended his hitting streak to a season-best seven games with his base hit tonight.

Harry Ford's walk in the first inning extended his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest streak this season. His third-inning double extended Tacoma's streak of games with an extra-base hit to 16, which is their longest streak of the season and the second-longest active streak in the PCL.

Dominic Canzone extended his extra-base hit streak to six straight games with his double in the fourth inning, which is the longest active streak in all of Triple-A and is also the second-longest streak in the PCL this year. His 10-game hitting streak is also the third-longest active streak in the PCL. This marks the longest extra-base hit streak for a Rainier since Jonatan Clase had six straight games with an extra-base hit from April 9th-14th, 2024.

The Rainiers issued three walks tonight, their 11th consecutive game with five-or-fewer walks allowed, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the PCL this season.







