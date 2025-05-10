Isotopes Fall to Comets, 2-1

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Comets' Justin Wrobleski spun 7.0 innings of one-run ball, propelling Oklahoma City to a 2-1 victory over Albuquerque Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - In his first rehab game with the Isotopes, Ezequiel Tovar went 0-for-4 at the plate and played seven innings at shortstop.

-Tyler Freeman, also in his first rehab game with Albuquerque, went 1-for-3 with a double and walk while playing seven innings at second base. He was pinch-run for in the top of the eighth inning after his two-bagger.

-Aaron Schunk compiled one hit in three at-bats during his first rehab contest with the Isotopes. He played seven innings at third base.

-Oklahoma City's Justin Wrobleski tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball while fanning five. It's the longest outing by an opposing starter since Reno's Humberto Castellanos also spun 7.0 innings of one-run ball August 28, 2024, at Reno. Four of the last five instances the opposing starter allowed just one run.

-It's the fifth quality start against the Isotopes this year and the seventh time an opposing starter has completed at least 6.0 frames, all since April 22 (17 games).

-Albuquerque falls to 5-8 in one run games and 2-6 on the road. It's the first time the Isotopes have played in four-straight one-run games since September 24, 2023-March 31, 2024, the final game of the 2023 season and the first three contests to open the 2024 slate (vs. OKC and vs. ELP, 2-2).

-The Isotopes were held to one run or fewer for the sixth time this season (last: April 26 at Reno). Five of the six occurrences have come on the road (lone occurrence at Isotopes Park: April 1 vs. Salt Lake).

-Albuquerque limited their opponent to two runs or fewer for the eighth time in 2025, second time this series (also: May 6) and third time in May.

-The club went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, the eighth time this year failing to record a hit with a runner in scoring position (last: April 27 at Reno).

-Sterlin Thompson has recorded back-to-back games with multiple hits for the first time since August 9-11, 2024, with Double-A Hartford where he registered four-straight such games (doubleheader on August 10). It was his fifth game of the season with a multi-hit performance.

-Keston Hiura's six-game hit streak came to an end, a season-high. Slashed .375/.400/.708 with one triple, two homers and four RBI.

-Sam Hilliard has doubles in back-to-back games for the second time this year (also: May 3-6). Five of his nine doubles have come in his last nine contests.

-Braxton Fulford drove in the lone run on the afternoon and has an RBI in three-straight contests for the second time this year (also: April 4-8).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:05 pm MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Anthony Molina is slated to start for Albuquerque while Oklahoma City is expected to send Los Angeles Dodgers rehabber Clayton Kershaw to the hill.







