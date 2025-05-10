Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

May 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/10 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP George Kirby - ML Rehab (0-0, 3.00) vs. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (0-2, 4.13)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL C Jacob Nottingham - transferred to the Development List

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - transferred to the Development List

DEL INF Axel Sanchez - transferred to High-A Everett

ADD RHP Casey Lawrence (#45) - assigned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Jesse Hahn (#17) - activated from the Injured List

ADD RHP Trevor Gott (#36) - activated from the Injured List

ADD RHP Jackson Kowar (#19) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored 11 unanswered runs to beat Sacramento 11-2 on Friday night, their largest margin of victory this season...the River Cats scored two runs in the first inning with a trio of two-out hits...Dominic Canzone answered for Tacoma with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, catapulting the Rainiers in front 3-2...Tacoma plated another pair of runs in the fifth on a Rhylan Thomas double and a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-2...Austin Shenton added a solo home run in the sixth inning, his sixth of the season to make it 6-2...the Rainiers broke the game open in the seventh inning, scoring five more runs...the first two scored on RBI singles from Canzone and Tyler Locklear, then three more scored on a Blake Hunt double and an error...Jhonathan Diaz threw a season-best 7.0 innings and did not allow a runner to reach scoring position after the first inning...Shintaro Fujinami and Bryan Shaw each tossed a scoreless inning to finish off the 11-2 win.

KIRBY'S COMEBACK : RHP George Kirby will be making his second rehab start today with the Rainiers...Kirby was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) with right shoulder inflammation...last year, Kirby went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA in 33 starts for Seattle, setting a career-high with 179 strikeouts while walking only 23 in 191.0 innings...he's led the Major Leagues each of the last two seasons in BB/9, doing so with a 1.1 BB/9 in 2024...Kirby will make just his third career Triple-A start with Tacoma today...his last appearance with Tacoma came May 4 at Las Vegas, throwing 3.0 innings, allowing just one hit, a solo home run, and striking out four.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, adding four players to the roster: RHP Jackson Kowar joined Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment, RHP Trevor Gott and RHP Jesse Hahn were activated from the Injured List and RHP Casey Lawrence re-joins the Rainiers after signing a minor league contract with Seattle on May 7...Kowar was placed on the Mariners 60-Day Injured List on March 2 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery...Gott has yet to appear in a game this year with the Rainiers after he was placed on the Injured List on March 28...Hahn appeared in one game for the Rainiers, throwing a scoreless inning on March 30 and pitched in two games with Seattle, allowing one unearned run in 4.0 innings...Lawrence has made two starts with Tacoma this year, going 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA...he has pitched in four games with Seattle, going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA...he also appeared in one game with Toronto, allowing three runs on six hits in 2.2 innings on April 29, which was his most recent outing.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young is riding a season-best six-game hitting streak, picking up multiple hits in each of the first four...over the six-game tear, Young is hitting .478 (11x23) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and five RBI with eight runs scored...Young's 11 hits in the month of May are the second-most in the PCL, as are his 21 total bases...his .656 slugging percentage in May is good for fifth in the league and his 1.056 OPS ranks sixth among PCL hitters in May...he also ranks ninth in the league in batting average this month at .344.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday...Canzone went 7-for-19 (.368 average) with one double, four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...he also had a 1.053 slugging percentage and a 1.453 OPS...Canzone is now on a nine-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season...in his last nine games, Canzone is hitting .371 (13x35), with three doubles, six home runs, 13 RBI and nine runs scored.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Rhylan Thomas's double in the first inning on Friday marked the 15th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 15-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .265 with a .771 team OPS...in that span, the 53 extra-base hits (31 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs) are the fourth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have also homered 18 times in their last 10 games (since April 27), tied for the most in Triple-A in that span.

FLEMING FIRES STRIKES : Over his last nine appearances, LHP Josh Fleming has not issued a walk, marking the longest streak in the PCL and the third-longest streak in Triple-A this season without issuing a walk...in his last nine outings, Fleming has thrown 14.0 innings, allowed three runs on 11 hits and struck out seven without issuing a free pass...Fleming's five walks issued this season are tied for the fourth-fewest among PCL relievers who have thrown at least 15.0 innings.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 23 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks eighth among PCL hitters in walks, but ranks third among all minor league catchers...Ford is also on a 20-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season...over the streak, Ford has a .418 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 15 of the 25 games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...his 20-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and the third-longest in the league this year.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays by a 6-3 margin...Toronto got out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the third inning...Jorge Polanco drove in the first Mariners run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single...the Mariners scored their other two runs in the sixth inning on a single from Randy Arozarena and a double from Leody Tavares...Toronto added one more run in the ninth inning to get to the 6-3 final score.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.