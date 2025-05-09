OKC Comets Game Notes - May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes (14-21) at Oklahoma City Comets (24-12)

Game #37 of 150/First Half #37 of 75/Home #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Carson Palmquist (1-2, 4.30) vs. OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (3-0, 4.09)

Friday, May 9, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets have won back-to-back games and continue their 12-game homestand with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City leads the six-game series, 2-1, and tonight the Comets seek their second three-game winning streak of the homestand...Friday Night Fireworks presented by Delta Dental are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game : Michael Chavis lined a game-winning two-run double into center field with two outs in the ninth inning to complete an Oklahoma City Comets' comeback and send the Comets to a 6-5 walk-off win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets' offense chipped away at an early 5-0 deficit while OKC pitchers held the Isotopes scoreless and to one hit over the final eight innings. Albuquerque jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning, drawing six walks and scoring five runs on one hit. Oklahoma City scored two runs in the fourth inning. Back-to-back doubles by Chavis and Hunter Feduccia in the sixth inning cut the Isotopes' lead to 5-3. Chavis knocked a RBI single in the seventh inning to trim the deficit to one run. After each of the first two batters of the bottom of the ninth inning struck out, Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward both walked to set the stage for Chavis' game-winning double.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Nick Frasso (3-0) makes his third straight start and eighth overall appearance with OKC...Frasso pitched a season-high 5.0 innings May 2 against El Paso and did not allow a run as he helped lead the way in OKC's 10-0 shutout victory. The Chihuahuas managed three singles and two walks as Frasso recorded a season-best three strikeouts and earned his third win of 2025...As he continues to build up his workload, Frasso has set season highs in innings and pitches in each of his last two outings...Frasso served as OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land March 28 for his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery...He finished his 2023 season with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint...Frasso is rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America and came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Isotopes : 2025: 2-1 2024: 16-8 All-time: 156-128 At OKC: 86-57

The Isotopes travel to OKC for the first of three series between the teams in 2025 after the teams played one another 24 times during the first half of last season...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque last season and winning three of the four series between the teams...Trey Sweeney racked up 34 hits and 31 RBI against the Isotopes last season, including seven home runs, while Ryan Ward hit 11 homers in the season series...OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024 OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series...Even with wins each of the last two nights, OKC enters today 11-15 in their last 26 home games against the Isotopes going back to July 2023.

Rally Caps : The Comets secured their fourth walk-off win of the season last night with Michael Chavis picking up his second walk-off hit for Oklahoma City as he also delivered a game-winning RBI single April 20 in the eighth inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader against Tacoma...The Comets erased a five-run deficit in Thursday's victory to match their biggest comeback win of the season from April 27 when they also overcame a five-run deficit in Salt Lake (trailed, 6-1, and won, 8-7). In both last night's game and April 27, the Comets had none on and two out in the ninth inning before rallying to take the lead...Chavis provided OKC's first walk-off hit with the team trailing entering the at-bat since Miguel Vargas hit a two-run homer to beat Sugar Land, 3-2, in 10 innings July 29, 2022.

Down to the Wire : Thursday marked the Comets' second straight game decided by one run, third in the last four games and sixth in the team's last 11 games. Oklahoma City leads the PCL with 15 one-run games this season and the Comets own an 11-4 record in those close games. No other PCL team has more than seven wins in one-run games this season, and no other team has played more than 11 one-run games...Oklahoma City picked up its third win of the season when trailing after eight innings last night and the game marked the 13th for OKC this season to be decided in a final at-bat with OKC collecting nine last at-bat wins. In each of the last four games, the winning team took the lead in the eighth inning or later.

'Round the Mound : The Comets pitching staff held Albuquerque to two hits for the lowest hit total by an OKC opponent this season and the fewest hits allowed by Oklahoma City since Aug. 24, 2024 against El Paso when the Chihuahuas tallied one hit...After allowing one hit in both the first and second innings, Comets pitchers did not allow a hit the rest of the game and closed the game with eight scoreless innings as the Isotopes went 0-for-the-last-22 with 10 strikeouts. It was also the fifth time the Comets did not allow an extra-base hit this season...However, OKC allowed nine walks in the game, marking the sixth time this season OKC issued nine walks or more in a game. The Comets' 200 walks allowed this season lead all teams in the Minors...Michael Kopech opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and started Thursday's game for OKC for his first game action of 2025. Kopech walked all five batters he faced and was charged with five runs, throwing 23 pitches (three strikes)...The Comets pitching staff retired 18 of the final 20 batters.

Cheers for Chavis : Michael Chavis finished Thursday with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scoring a run. His game-winning liner into center field was the second-hardest hit ball by a Comet this season with an exit velocity of 111.7 mph and his second walk-off hit of the season for Oklahoma City...The three-hit game was Chavis' team-leading fifth game this season with three or more hits and his nine total multi-hit games this season are third-most among Comets players.

Base Jumping : With a double last night, Esteury Ruiz extended his hitting streak to six games (8x26) and he has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games with a plate appearance, collecting 18 hits while batting .340 (18x53). His last three hits have all gone for extra bases...He has reached base in 24 of his 25 games with OKC this season and his 18 stolen bases this season pace the PCL.

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing reached base three times Thursday and scored two runs. He has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .387 (12x31) with one home run, four doubles, 11 walks, nine runs scored and five RBI. He has reached base at least twice in nine consecutive starts, posting a .537 OBP in that span (OB 22/41 PA)...Over his last 12 games Rushing is batting .400 (16x40) with two home runs and five doubles.

HRDX : Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will be one of six stops on the 2025 Home Run Derby X tour, the OKC Comets and MLB announced today, as MLB legends and current and former collegiate stars are set to take the field in Oklahoma City Aug. 23. Home Run Derby X is an exciting three-on-three co-ed competition built around power hitting and athletic catches showcasing a home run derby with defense. Each city's event will feature four different teams led by a MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale for all tour stops May 22.

Around the Horn : The Comets are 13-5 over their last 18 games and trail first-place Las Vegas by one game in the overall PCL standings...Although they have not stolen a base in back-to-back games, the Comets pace the PCL with 58 stolen bases this season...The Comets were held without a home run for the fourth time in five games Wednesday but still lead the PCL with 45 home runs and rank second among all teams in the Minors...Ryan Ward holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list with 223 RBI - seven RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08). He owns OKC's Bricktown-era career home run record with 62 homers. Ward is tied for the league lead with eight homers while ranking tied for second in hits (43) and third in total bases (73).







