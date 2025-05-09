Rainiers Rally to Score 7-5 Victory over River Cats

May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-23) trailed 4-1 after the top of the third inning, but rallied to pick up their seventh comeback win in a 7-5 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (17-19).

Sacramento opened the scoring in the first inning. After Grant McCray grounded out to begin the frame, Marco Luciano singled. Daniel Johnson then hit his first home run of the season over the right field wall to make it 2-0.

Sacramento added on in the second inning. Logan Porter walked with one out, and Drew Cavanaugh reached base on an error by shortstop Cole Young, in which he and center fielder Samad Taylor collided, causing Cavanaugh's fly ball to drop. Osleivis Basabe followed the error with a single up the middle, scoring Porter. Tacoma starter Nick Fraze escaped the inning with the score at 3-0 after striking out McCray and inducing a flyout from Luciano.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the second inning, as Tyler Locklear hit his third home run of the season to lead off the frame. In the next at bat, Austin Shenton reached on a hit by a pitch, which Spencer Packard followed with a single to right field. However, Tacoma's threat went no further, with Jack Lopez striking out, Nick Dunn grounding out, and Samad Taylor striking out to end the inning with the score at 3-1.

Sugarland brought their lead to three runs again in the third inning. The first two batters flied out before Hunter Bishop reached on a single. Bishop then stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error from catcher Harry Ford. Sergio Alcantara doubled to bring in Bishop, making it 4-1 before Porter flied out to end the inning.

Tacoma responded in the bottom of the third. Cole Young was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second base on a ground out from Ford. After Dominic Canzone lined out to right field, Locklear singled to score Young. Locklear was thrown out attempting to advance to second base on the play, ending the frame with a score of 4-2.

Tacoma took the lead in the fourth inning. Packard started the rally with a one out single, following which Jack Lopez grounded into a fielder's choice. With Lopez on first base, Nick Dunn drew a walk, which Samad Taylor followed up with a walk of his own. Cole Young then laced a single to right field, scoring Lopez and Dunn and tying the game at four. Taylor came in to score on an error by Devin Mann, giving the Rainiers their first lead at 5-4.

Tacoma added to the lead in the seventh. Harry Ford led off with a single, and Dominic Canzone extended his extra-base hit streak to four games with his seventh home run of the season, making it 7-4.

Sacramento responded in the eighth. Drew Cavanaugh knocked a two-out double into left-center field, and he scored on a single into center field by Basabe. Basabe advanced to second base on a wild pitch, but Tacoma reliever Adonia Medina was able to get McCray to fly out to center field to end the inning and keep the score at 7-5.

7-5 would be the final score, as Will Klein came in and struck out two in the ninth to record the save, his second of the season. William Fleming earned the win for Tacoma with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Trevor Mcdonald took the loss for Sacramento.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in the PCL, with his two-hit performance tonight. His hitting streak now stands at three games.

This is Tacoma's second victory this season where they have been out-hit by their opponent. This marks the second time in 21 games that the Rainiers have won after being out-hit.

William Fleming's three scoreless innings out of the bullpen tonight earned him his first Triple-A victory. His only other performance where he tossed three-or-more scoreless frames in Triple-A came on April 7th, 2024, when he threw 4.2 scoreless innings in a start for Omaha.

The Rainiers continued their streak of games with 10-or-fewer strikeouts to 12 games with 10 strikeouts tonight, which is the longest active streak in the PCL.

Dominic Canzone extended his hitting streak to eight games along with his extra-base hit streak to four games with his home run. His extra-base hit streak is tied for the second longest active streak in the PCL and his eight-game hitting streak is the longest for the Rainiers this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.