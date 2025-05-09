Palmquist, Hiura Lead Isotopes to 4-3 Victory Over Comets

May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, OK - Carson Palmquist worked 6.0 frames of one-hit, one-run ball with eight strikeouts, and Keston Hiura provided insurance with a late solo homer as the Isotopes held on for a 4-3 victory Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Palmquist's outing marked the first time an Isotopes pitcher completed at least five innings with one or fewer hits allowed since Noah Davis on Aug. 13, 2023, at Round Rock (5.2 IP, 0 H). Palmquist also accomplished the feat twice previously in his career, both last year with Double-A Hartford (July 5 vs. Binghamton and July 27 vs. Harrisburg).

- Palmquist is the first Albuquerque hurler to spin back-to-back quality starts since Tanner Gordon in 2023 (Sept. 17 at El Paso and Sept. 22 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Palmquist has struck out at least seven batters in four of his six starts in 2025.

- The Comets finished with just three hits, tied for Albuquerque's fewest allowed in a game this season (also: April 9 at Sugar Land).

- Hiura has gone deep in consecutive ballgames for the first time in 2025, after doing so on four different occasions during his stint with the Salt Lake Bees last season. Hiura's modest six-game hit streak marks his longest since June 22-July 2, 2024 (10 contests).

- Julio Carreras extended his hitting streak to 13 games, his longest since a 15-gamer with High-A Spokane from June 28-July 15, 2022. Carreras is slashing .447/.491/.553 with six RBI during the stretch.

- Sterlin Thompson recorded just his fourth multi-hit game of the season, including a double. Thompson's batting average has not been over .200 since the second contest of the year.

- Braxton Fulford was 1-for-3 with an RBI double and sacrifice fly. Exactly half of Fulford's 20 hits with Albuquerque this season have gone for extra bases.

- Zac Veen finished with two knocks, his eighth multi-hit performance in 18 games at the Triple-A level. Veen has reached base in 17 of 18 contests with the Isotopes in 2025.

- Antoine Kelly worked a perfect ninth inning, securing his first save since Aug. 29, 2023, for Double-A Frisco in a game against Corpus Christi.

- The Isotopes are now 5-7 in contests decided by one run this year. It is already the second time they have played three consecutive one-run games, losing all from April 6-9 against Salt Lake and Sugar Land.

- Oklahoma City compiled two extra-base hits, Albuquerque's 11th time limiting their opponent to two or fewer in 2025.

- In every six-game series so far this season, the Isotopes have split the first four contests.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Oklahoma City continue their series Saturday at 5:05 pm MT (6:05 CT). The Isotopes have not announced a starting pitcher, while the Comets will go with lefty Justin Wrobleski.







