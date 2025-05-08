Isotopes Drop 6-5 Heartbreaker to Comets

May 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, OK - Michael Chavis ripped a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Comets rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to upend the Isotopes 6-5 on Thursday evening.

The contest got off to a bizarre start with Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech making his season debut in a rehab outing for Oklahoma City. Kopech walked all five batters he faced, throwing 20 of 23 pitches for balls. Albuquerque only swung one time during the entire sequence, a foul ball by Austin Nola. After Justin Jarvis came in to replace Kopech, Ronaiker Palma eventually capped the frame with a two-run single, making it 5-0.

The Isotopes were held to two hits on the night, singles from Palma and Yanquiel Fernández.

Topes Scope: - Thursday was the 22nd time in Isotopes history the team recorded two or fewer hits in a nine-inning contest, and seventh finishing with exactly a pair (last: June 21, 2018 at Fresno). Albuquerque was held to one hit in a 7-0 loss at Sugar Land on April 13, which remains their season-low.

- The Isotopes were held to two or fewer hits in a game against Oklahoma City for the second time. It occurred June 25, 2004 in Albuquerque, when Nick Regilio took a no-hitter one out into the ninth inning before Ryan Christenson singled. The Redhawks won that game 6-0 in what remains the longest no-hit bid in Isotopes Park history.

- Albuquerque scored by fair their most runs in a game where they were limited to two or fewer hits, as the previous 30 instances (including games that didn't last nine innings) saw the Isotopes either get shut out or score one run.

- The Isotopes produced their biggest first inning since July 30, 2024 at Las Vegas - when they also scored five runs in an eventual 15-11 victory. It also marked the third time in five contests Albuquerque plated at least four tallies in a frame.

- Albuquerque dropped to 4-7 in one-run contests, and lost consecutive games decided by a lone tally for the second time this year, as they suffered the fate in three-straight contests April 6-9.

- Thursday was the Isotopes first walk-off loss since Sept. 21, 2024, when Reno's Sergio Alcantara launched a two-run homer in the 11th inning. It was the 13th time they have suffered the fate in Oklahoma City (last: June 19, 2024, Chris Owings scored on wild pitch). Additionally, Thursday marked the 22-year anniversary of Albuquerque's first walk-off defeat, occurring on a bases-loaded walk against the Tucson Sidewinders.

- Albuquerque suffered their largest blown lead in a loss since July 6, 2024 at El Paso, when they also saw a 5-0 advantage evaporate in a 6-5 setback.

- By issuing a walk to all five batters faced, Kopech tied for the most free passes by an opposing starter this year (also: Austin Krol, April 20 vs. El Paso in Game 1 of a doubleheader).

- Zac Veen was 0-for-4, failing to reach base for the first time in 17 Triple-A contests this season.

- Yanquiel Fernández drew multiple walks in a game for the first time since taking a trio on June 18, 2024 against the Harrisburg Senators.

- Austin Nola saw his seven-game hitting streak reach its conclusion. Nola was 15-for-26 with four doubles and five RBI during the stretch.

- Palma started at second base, after never having appeared at any other positions besides catcher and first base in his seven-year professional career. He committed an error (dropped pop-up) on his only sole defensive chance of the night, but also helped turn a 6-4-3 double play in the eighth inning.

- Albuquerque's three miscues on the evening tied a season-worst reached on two previous occassions (April 6 vs. Salt Lake, April 22 at Reno).

- The Isotopes did not record an extra-base hit for the third time in 2025 (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, April 13 at Sugar Land).

- Albuquerque drew nine walks, their second-most in a game this season (10, April 15 vs. El Paso).

On Deck: Albuquerque will send left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist to the mound Friday night, while Oklahoma City is expected to counter with righty Nick Frasso. First pitch from the Sooner State is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).

