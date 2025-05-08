McCarthy and Vargas Tally Three Knocks, Reno Pummels Las Vegas 11-3

RENO, Nev. - After a rough loss in Tuesday's series opener, the Reno Aces (19-16) bounced back with a commanding 11-3 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (24-11), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Jake McCarthy and Ildemaro Vargas led the offensive surge, each collecting three hits in the win. McCarthy continued to swing a hot bat, driving in two runs with a pair of doubles. The speedy outfielder has been an important asset to the Aces' lineup, hitting .426/.500/.648 with eight doubles, five RBI, and five walks.

Vargas turned in a stellar performance of his own, blasting his fourth home run of the year in the fifth inning. The veteran infielder extended his strong start to the season and is now batting .281/.355/.430 with 11 extra-base hits and 32 RBI.

Michael Perez, a key piece in Reno's 2024 playoff run, made an immediate impact in his 2025 season debut. The backstop notched two hits, including a game-tying RBI double in the second inning. Last season, Perez was a force at the plate for the Aces, slashing .354/.444/.622 with 10 doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI in just 24 games.

A.J. Vukovich continued his breakout campaign, going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. The power-hitting outfielder has done nothing but mash this season, posting a .299/.330/.598 slash line with five doubles, eight home runs, and 27 RBI.

The Aces will look to build on Wednesday's momentum when they return to action Thursday night against the Aviators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Ildemaro Vargas: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Michael Perez: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

