Ullola Fans 10 as Sugar Land Takes Pitcher's Duel over Salt Lake

May 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - RHP Miguel Ullola's (W, 2-2) 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings and Quincy Hamilton's two-run homer in the seventh lifted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-18) to a 5-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees (15-20) Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Ullola began his outing by setting the first two Salt Lake batters he faced down on strikes, and after issuing a two-out walk, he punched out J.D. Davis to strike out the side in the first.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the third as Zack Short drew a lead-off walk and Shay Whitcomb was hit by a pitch, but RHP Victor Mederos (L, 1-1) sat down the next three Sugar land batters to strand the runners.

Ullola fired a perfect second while adding two more strikeouts to his ledger before retiring Salt Lake down in order in the third and setting a personal season-high in strikeouts with six after fanning Yolmer Sánchez.

Salt Lake recorded their first hit of the night in the fourth with a single from Carter Kieboom with one out, but Ullola responded by ringing up the final two batters of the frame to keep the contest scoreless. In the fifth, Ullola continued his sensational outing, posting another perfect frame with two strikeouts, setting a Sugar Land season-high in punchouts with 10.

Sugar Land took the lead in the sixth as Brice Matthews led off the sixth with a walk and stole second and third before Jesús Bastidas punched a single into right, plating the first run of the night for either side.

RHP Nick Robertson (H, 2) took over for Ullola in the sixth and worked around a two-out single to hold the 1-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys picked up insurance runs in the seventh as Tommy Sacco Jr. swatted a single to lead off the frame before Hamilton pummeled his second home run of the series, a two-run shot to right field, as Sugar Land stretched their lead to 3-0.

After RHP Jayden Murray (H, 2) hurled a scoreless seventh, RHP Nick Hernandez (H, 3) received the eighth and allowed a Salt Lake run to score but induced a double play and a lineout to end the inning.

Sugar Land took three walks in the ninth, loading the bases with two outs before Bastidas was hit by a pitch, scoring Hamilton as the Space Cowboys went up, 4-1. Collin Price also took a walk, allowing another run to score. In the home half of the ninth, RHP Miguel Castro closed out the 5-1 win.

NOTABLE:

- After getting hit by a pitch and taking a walk, Shay Whitcomb extended his on-base streak to 12 games, going 14-for-46 (.304) with six doubles, three home runs, four RBI and four walks in that span.

- Zack Short walked in the third, his 26th of the season after he came into today's contest tied for second in the PCL in walks. Short has reached base in 17 of his last 18 contests and has three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and 11 walks over that span.

- Miguel Ullola fired 10 strikeouts on Thursday, the first Sugar Land starter to fan 10 or more batters since Colton Gordon on August 24, 2024 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. It was Ullola's first game with 10 or more strikeouts since he tossed 12 on May 10, 2024 with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

- Ullola spun 54 strikes on 82 pitches on Thursday and generated 19 swings-and-misses, good for a 23% whiff rate. He created eight whiffs with his fastball and five on his changeup.

- Ullola picked up five of his first six outs via the strikeout, his first time recording five of his first six outs with a strikeout since April 17, 2024 with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

- Jesús Bastidas singled in the sixth and was hit by a pitch in the ninth. In his last 11 games, Bastidas is 12-for-37 (.324) with four doubles, three homers, eight RBI, six walks and 12 runs scored.

- Brice Matthews walked three times on Thursday and stole second and third in the sixth, his 27th walk of the year and 13th and 14th stolen base. Matthews came into Thursday's game third in the PCL in stolen bases and tied for fourth in walks.

- With two hits and a walk, Tommy Sacco Jr. reached base three times on Thursday for the first time since September 18, 2024 against the Sacramento River Cats. Sacco Jr. has recorded a two-hit game in three of his last seven contests.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys' series against the Salt Lake Bees continues on Friday at 7:35 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon gets the ball against RHP Shaun Anderson. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.

