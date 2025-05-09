Silver Sox Silenced by Aviators in 2-0 Loss
May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (19-17) were held to just one hit in a 4-0 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (25-11) on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Jordan Lawlar recorded the Silver Sox's lone hit, a single to right field in the sixth inning. The electrifying prospect has been on a tear this season, slashing an impressive .338/.418/.604 with 23 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs.
Yu-Min Lin was solid in his second start of the year, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four walks while striking out five. The young lefty has been effective over 10 2/3 innings this season, posting a 2.53 ERA with eight strikeouts.
The Silver Sox will aim to bounce back in Friday's matchup against the Aviators, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Silver Sox:
Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-4
Yu-Min Lin: 5 1/3 IP, 2 R/ 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
