Comets Rally to Knock off Albuquerque

May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Michael Chavis lined a game-winning two-run double into center field with two outs in the ninth inning to complete an Oklahoma City Comets' comeback and send the Comets to a 6-5 walk-off win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets' offense chipped away at an early 5-0 deficit while Oklahoma City pitchers held the Isotopes scoreless and to one hit over the final eight innings. Albuquerque (14-21) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning, drawing six walks and scoring five runs on one hit. Oklahoma City (24-12) scored two runs in the fourth inning, bringing in a run on a fielder's choice coupled with an error and the other on a RBI groundout. Back-to-back doubles by Chavis and Hunter Feduccia in the sixth inning cut the Isotopes' lead to 5-3. Chavis knocked a RBI single in the seventh inning to trim the deficit to one run. With runners at first and second base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Chavis connected on the game-winning double to send OKC to a 2-1 series lead.

Of Note:

-The walk-off win was Oklahoma City's fourth of the season and Michael Chavis picked up his second walk-off hit for the Comets...Oklahoma City has now won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series against Albuquerque.

-The Comets erased a five-run deficit in the victory to match their biggest comeback win of the season from April 27 when they also overcame a five-run deficit in Salt Lake.

-Michael Chavis finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scoring a run. His game-winning liner into center field was the second-hardest hit ball by a Comet this season with an exit velocity of 111.7 mph.

-The Comets pitching staff held Albuquerque to two hits for the lowest hit total by an OKC opponent this season and the fewest hits allowed by Oklahoma City since Aug. 24, 2024 against El Paso when OKC held the Chihuahuas to one hit...After allowing one hit in both the first and second innings, Comets pitchers did not allow a hit the rest of the game and closed the game with eight scoreless innings...Oklahoma City allowed nine walks in the game, marking the sixth time this season OKC issued nine walks or more in a game.

-Thursday was the Comets' PCL-leading 15th one-run game of the season and OKC improved to 11-4 in those games. Thursday was also the Comets' sixth one-run game over the last 11 games...Thursday marked the 13th game for OKC this season to be decided in a final at-bat with OKC collecting nine last at-bat wins.

-Michael Kopech opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and started the game for OKC for his first game action of 2025. Kopech walked all five batters he faced and was charged with five runs, throwing 23 pitches (3 strikes). The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Kopech on the 15-day Injured List March 15 with a right shoulder impingement and transferred him to the 60-day IL May 1.

-Justin Jarvis followed Kopech and allowed two hits and two walks over 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Sam Carlson, Jose Rodriguez and Jack Little (1-1) each followed with 2.0 scoreless innings apiece...Rodriguez made his Triple-A debut after joining Oklahoma City from Double-A Tulsa and recorded a game-high four strikeouts.

-Five of Oklahoma City's 10 hits were doubles, marking the third time this season OKC finished a game with five or more doubles.

-Hunter Feduccia finished with a double and RBI for his fifth multi-RBI game of the season.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Friday Night Fireworks scheduled to follow the game, presented by Delta Dental.







