Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/9 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (1-3, 6.85) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Seymour (1-3, 3.09)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Troy Taylor - recalled by Seattle

ADD OF Rhylan Thomas (#2) - optioned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KJR 950 AM

THE RAINIERS: Trailed 4-1 after the top of the third inning, but rallied to beat Sacramento 7-5 on Thursday...Sacramento took a 3-0 lead after the top of the second inning, but Tyler Locklear scored Tacoma's first run on a solo home run to right field, making it 3-1...both teams scored in the third, as Locklear drove in another run with an RBI single, with Tacoma trailing 4-2 after three innings...in the fourth, the Rainiers plated three runs, starting with a two-run single from Cole Young...Samad Taylor crossed home plate on an error to Devin Mann, giving the Rainiers a 5-4 lead after four...William Fleming kept Tacoma in front with 3.0 scoreless innings, earning him his first Triple-A win...the Rainiers added to their lead in the seventh when Dominic Canzone unloaded on a two-run home run to right field, extending the lead to 7-4...the River Cats got one run back in the eighth, but Will Klein slammed the door in the ninth, picking up his second save in the 7-5 victory.

GOT THAT FRIDAY FEELING: Despite their 3-3 record on Fridays this season, the Rainiers pitchers have been excellent, sporting a 2.94 ERA on Fridays, the second-lowest mark in Triple-A...the Rainiers have given up just 17 earned runs in 52.0 innings on Fridays, with three of those runs accounted for by three solo home runs...the Rainiers went 20-7 on Fridays in 2024, the best record in Triple-A...offensively, the Rainiers are hitting .258 in their six Friday games, the fourth-best average in the PCL, up from their .246 average on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young is riding a season-best five-game hitting streak, picking up multiple hits in each of the first four...over the five-game tear, Young is hitting .526 (10x19) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and five RBI with seven runs scored...Young's 10 hits in the month of May are tied for the second-most in the PCL, as are his 20 total bases...his .714 slugging percentage in May is good for third in the league and his 1.114 OPS ranks fourth among PCL hitters in May.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday...Canzone went 7-for-19 (.368 average) with one double, four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...he also had a 1.053 slugging percentage and a 1.453 OPS...among qualified PCL hitters last week, Canzone led the league in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, while tied for the lead with five extra-base hits and tied for fourth in runs...Canzone is now on an eight-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season...in his last eight games, Canzone is hitting .367 (11x30), with three doubles, five home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Tyler Locklear's home run in the second inning on Thursday marked the 14th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 14-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .269 with a .790 team OPS...in that span, the 48 extra-base hits (28 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs) are the sixth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have also homered 16 times in their last nine games (since April 27), tied for the second-most in Triple-A in that span.

FLEMING FIRES STRIKES: Over his last nine appearances, LHP Josh Fleming has not issued a walk, marking the longest streak in the PCL and the third-longest streak in Triple-A this season without issuing a walk...in his last nine outings, Fleming has thrown 14.0 innings, allowed three runs on 11 hits and struck out seven without issuing a free pass...Fleming's five walks issued this season are tied for the fourth-fewest among PCL relievers who have thrown at least 15.0 innings.

KEEPING IT ON THE GROUND: Rainiers pitchers have kept the ball on the ground better than any other Triple-A team, sporting a Triple-A best 1.23 ground out/air out ratio, also good for the sixth-best among full-season minor league teams...the 341 outs the Rainiers have gotten on the ground are the most in the circuit...as a result, the Rainiers also have allowed 25 home runs this year, tied for the fewest in the PCL and three short of the fewest in Triple-A (Iowa - 22)...the Rainiers have allowed more than one home run in a game just three times in the 36 games they've played...the 43 runs allowed by the Rainiers from home runs are the fifth-fewest at Triple-A.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 23 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks eighth among PCL hitters in walks, but ranks third among all minor league catchers...Ford is also on a 20-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season...over the streak, Ford has a .418 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 15 of the 25 games he's played in, including six straight from April 9-18, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...his 20-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and the third-longest in the league this year.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they traveled back home from their series against the Athletics...they open a six-game homestand tonight with three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by three games against the New York Yankees.







