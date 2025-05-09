The Ballpark at America First Square to Host MLB's Home Run Derby X Finals on September 19-20

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - Major League Baseball announced today that Home Run Derby X, an exciting baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle, will make stops in six U.S. cities from July through September, before culminating with a new two-day playoff format featuring the winning squads from each event vying for a $200,000 prize September 19-20 at The Ballpark at America First Square, home of the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Tickets go on sale on May 22 at 9 a.m. at slbees.com. Fans can join "The Hive" mailing list for presale access.

"We are thrilled to host the finals for MLB's Home Run Derby X at our brand new ballpark," said Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment. "The Ballpark at America First Square is a world-class venue and we can't wait to welcome baseball fans of all ages from across the state to watch these incredible athletes in action."

The MLB legends scheduled to participate combined for 47 All-Star Game appearances, 23 Silver Slugger Awards, 26 Gold Glove Awards, 12 World Series championships, one Roberto Clemente Award, one World Series Most Valuable Player Award, two batting titles, one Cy Young Award, one Most Valuable Player Award, one Rookie of the Year Award, and one Home Run Derby championship. These MLB legends include Rick Ankiel, Jake Arrieta, Lorenzo Cain, Michael Cuddyer, Ian Desmond, Jonny Gomes, Alex Gordon, Adrian Gonzalez, Ryan Howard, Andruw Jones, Daniel Murphy, Manny Ramirez, Nick Swisher, Adam Wainwright, Ryan Zimmerman and Ben Zobrist. More MLB legends may be added prior to the events.

The MLB legends will once again be joined by current and former stars of collegiate softball and women's baseball who have a combined 27 College World Series appearances, 16 National Championships and 17 First-Team All American selections. They include Jocelyn Alo, Reese Atwood, Jocelyn Erickson, Hannah Flippen, Kinzie Hansen, Alex Hugo, Tiare Jennings, Ashton Lansdell, Amanda Lorenz, Elizabeth Mason, Ali Newland, Jessica Oakland, Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Sydney Romero, Taylor Schumacher and Katie Stewart.

MLB Home Run Derby X is an exciting 3-on-3 co-ed competition built around power hitting and athletic catches, with events in each city featuring four teams, each led by an MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Video highlights of last year's tour may be found HERE.

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes. Each player gets one at bat of two minutes thirty seconds. During an at bat the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs through a centerfield target. During each at bat, batters can call for a hot streak of 5 swings where everything counts double. In the final minute of an at bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

"After hearing what a great time Andruw (Jones) and Manny (Ramirez) had in last year's Home Run Derby X, I'm very excited to put the uniform back on and take some swings for the fans," Zobrist said. "I'm looking forward to going back to some of the great ballparks and cities I played in on my way to the Major Leagues."

"Last year's tour was absolutely awesome and I'm so happy we are adding more stops this year. The lineups are going to be incredible. Genuine MLB Legends, some elite college players - and don't get me started on the women participating this year," said Swisher. "Fans should not be surprised to see them steal the show. Everyone loves Home Run Derby X - and I can't wait to get back at it!"

Fans can follow @homerunderbyx and visit mlb.com/homerunderbyx for more details.

ABOUT MLB HOME RUN DERBY X

MLB Home Run Derby X is a new 3-on-3 baseball format built around power hitting and athletic catching. It combines the most exciting elements of the 9-inning game into a 30 minute format that's fast, exciting, and lots of fun to watch and play. Home Run Derby X is specifically designed as a co-ed format that allows male and female athletes to compete together.

Launched in 2022, the format has already demonstrated success in attracting new, younger, and more diverse audiences, including a significant increase in female fans. Home Run Derby X is part of MLB's broader league-wide effort to expand access to baseball and softball and grow the game both domestically and globally.

ABOUT MILLER SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) manages Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Royals FC (NWSL), Megaplex, the Salt Lake Bees (MiLB), The Ballpark at America First Square, America First Field, Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), and Big League Utah and its quest to bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City. Learn more at millerse.com.

ABOUT THE BALLPARK AT AMERICA FIRST SQUARE

The Ballpark at America First Square is located in South Jordan, Utah and is home of the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Included in America First Square is a brand-new Bees Team store that will be open non-game days, as well as gamedays; a Megaplex that includes movies, bowling, games and dining; restaurants; and a concert stage presented by Rio Tinto Kennecott.







