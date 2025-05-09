Gordon's Nine Strikeouts Drives Sugar Land to Third Consecutive Win

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - LHP Colton Gordon (W, 4-0) struck out nine over 6.0 innings of two-run ball while the offense plated four in the fourth, leading the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-18) to a third consecutive win over the Salt Lake Bees (15-21) 7-2 Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Gordon set Salt Lake down in order in the first on 13 pitches, including striking out the first two batters he faced.

The Bees led off the second with a double, but Gordon stranded the runner by inducing a fly out and punching out the final two hitters of the frame, his fourth strikeout through two innings.

Shay Whitcomb slapped a single into right-center with one out in the third, the first Sugar Land hit of the game, before Luis Guillorme punched a base knock the other way, putting runners on the corners for Jesús Bastidas. Bastidas legged out an infield single, scoring Whitcomb as the Space Cowboys went up, 1-0. Tommy Sacco Jr. walked to extend the inning and load the bases before Luis Castro stroked a two-out, two-RBI single, pushing the Sugar Land lead to 3-0. Kenedy Corona capped off the frame with an RBI single, as the Space Cowboys plated four in the third.

Gordon struck out the side in the home half, running his total to seven through three innings while fanning five consecutive batters.

Zack Short sent a laser into the left-field bleachers with one-out in the fourth, smashing a solo shot 385-feet, his second of the series, as Sugar Land stretched their advantage to 5-0.

Bastidas, Collin Price and Sacco Jr. led off the fifth with three consecutive walks, as Castro came to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out. The first baseman belted a fly ball into the alley in left-center, scoring Bastidas and picking up his third RBI of the game with a double. With two runners in scoring position, Corona lifted a sacrifice fly into right as Sugar Land extended their lead to 7-0.

Salt Lake got on the board in the home half as Sebastián Rivero hit a two-run homer, making it a 7-2 game.

After a scoreless sixth for both sides, Bastidas and Price recorded back-to-back singles in the seventh before Castro picked up his third hit of the game with one gone, loading the bases for Corona, but the left fielder grounded into a double play.

LHP Blake Weiman relieved Gordon in the bottom half and whirled a perfect seventh with two strikeouts and picked up two outs in the eighth before RHP Misael Tamarez recorded the final four outs, finishing off the 7-2 win.

NOTABLE:

- Colton Gordon spun a season-high nine strikeouts on Friday, his first game with nine or more strikeouts since August 24, 2024, against the Albuquerque Isotopes when he punched out 11. Gordon threw 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes, a 71% strike rate, his highest of 2025.

- Gordon fired eight strikeouts in his first four innings on Friday for first time since April 28, 2023, with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

- Sugar Land is 7-1 in games started by Gordon in 2025.

- Sugar Land has struck out 14 Salt Lake batters in two-straight games after fanning 14 last night.

- After singling in the third, Shay Whitcomb extended his on-base streak to 13 games, going 15-for-51 (.294) with six doubles, three home runs, four RBI and four walks in that span.

- Zack Short homered in the fourth, his eighth of the season after coming into Friday's contest tied for fifth in the PCL in homers. Short has reached base in 18 of his last 19 contests and has three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI and 12 walks over that span. Short also walked in the sixth after coming into Friday's game tied for third in the PCL in walks.

- Jesús Bastidas reached four times in five plate appearances with two singles, a walk and a hit by pitch. In his last 12 games, Bastidas is 14-for-40 (.350) with four doubles, three homers, nine RBI, seven walks and 14 runs scored.

- Luis Castro picked up three RBI on Friday for his first RBI as a Space Cowboy and his first three-RBI game at the Triple-A level since May 8, 2021, with the Nashville Sounds. Castro also recorded three hits for the first time in his Triple-A career.

- With two walks and a single, Tommy Sacco Jr has reached base three times in back-to-back games. In the series against Salt Lake, Sacco Jr. is 4-for-9 (.444) with an RBI, three walks and three runs scored.

