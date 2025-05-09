Mancini's Walk-off Heroics Lifts Reno to 7-6 Win in Extra-Innings

May 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Trey Mancini played hero for the Reno Aces (20-17) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field, smashing a two-run walk-off blast in the 10th inning to lift the Aces to a thrilling 7-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (25-12), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

Trailing by one in the 10th, Mancini stepped to the plate with a runner in scoring position and blasted a 430-foot bomb over the left-field fence to seal the walk-off victory for the BLC-Nine. The veteran first baseman also opened the scoring for Reno in the first inning, driving in Jordan Lawlar with an RBI single. Mancini has been a cornerstone of Reno's offense this season, slashing .281/.348/.460 with 10 doubles, five home runs, and 25 RBIs.

Before Mancini's heroics, the Aces clawed back from a three-run deficit to force extra innings. Aramis Garcia came through in the clutch, launching a two-run, game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth. The Reno backstop has been raking all year, slashing .259/.469/.603 with six homers, 10 RBIs, and 21 walks.

Connor Kaiser sparked the rally in the seventh, breaking a five-inning scoring drought with a solo shot to right - his second home run of the season.

The Aces' bullpen was vital in keeping the game within reach. Kendall Graveman, John Curtiss, and Jake Rice locked down the final frames, allowing just one unearned run with three strikeouts and no walks over the last four innings. Reno's bullpen continues to dominate, leading the Pacific Coast League with a 3.59 ERA.

Reno will look to carry this momentum into Saturday's matchup against Las Vegas.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 1-for-1, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

