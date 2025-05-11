Aces Fall in Series Finale, Split Six-Game Set with Aviators
May 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (21-18) fell 6-4 in Sunday's series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators (26-13), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, at Greater Nevada Field. With the loss, the Aces settled for a split in the six-game series against Las Vegas.
Despite the defeat, Trey Mancini continued his hot streak at the plate, collecting three hits for the third consecutive game, including an RBI double in the eighth inning. The veteran first baseman has been locked in, going 9-for-13 (.692) with one home run and five RBI over his last three games.
Michael Perez launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot off Joey Estes in the fifth inning. The backstop has swung it well since joining the Aces in early May, going 4-for-10 with three RBI.
Jordan Lawlar extended his impressive 2025 campaign, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the third inning to put the Aces on the board. The exciting prospect has been a force at the plate to start the season, leading the Pacific Coast League in hits (51), extra-base hits (23), total bases (88), and runs (38).
The Aces will now head to Sugar Land to face the Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The six-game series is set to begin on Tuesday, April 13, at 4:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Michael Perez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Trey Mancini: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
