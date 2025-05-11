Four Multi-Run Innings Send Sugar Land to Fifth-Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-18) scored at least one run in five innings, including four multi-run frames, while five batters recorded a multi-hit game as the Space Cowboys capped off their series with the Salt Lake Bees (15-23) with a 10-4 win on Sunday afternoon at The Ballpark at America First Square. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Shay Whitcomb slapped a single to center with one out in the first, Brice Matthews walked and the two executed a double steal, putting two runners in scoring position for Jesús Bastidas. Bastidas muscled a broken-bat single into left, plating Whitcomb and Matthews as Sugar Land struck first with a 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake plated a run in the bottom half as Carter Kieboom's RBI groundout made it a 2-1 game, and Salt Lake tied the game at two as Ryan Noda led off the home half of the second with a solo home run.

Sugar Land stole the lead right back as Whitcomb stepped on a lead-off homer to start the third, smoking a towering fly ball 414-feet to center. The Space Cowboys were not done as Bastidas was hit by a pitch, Collin Price walked and Luis Castro pulled a groundball through the left side to score Bastidas and put Sugar Land up, 4-2. Tommy Sacco Jr. brought home one more in the frame, sending a sinking line drive to center for an RBI single.

RHP AJ Blubaugh registered three strikeouts in the bottom of the third while stranding two runners on base to keep the Bees off the board, but Salt Lake cut their deficit to 5-3 in the fourth as Scott Kingery hit a two-out RBI-triple.

Sugar Land doubled their lead in the fifth as Matthews led off with a walk and stole second before Collin Price pummeled a two-run homer 411-feet to left-center as the Space Cowboys stretched their advantage to 7-3.

Kenedy Corona and Quincy Hamilton picked up lead-off walks in the top of the seventh as the lineup turned over. After Zack Short grounded into a fielder's choice and stole second, Whitcomb walked to load the bases. Matthews lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Corona.

RHP Misael Tamarez (W, 1-1) spun two 2.1 innings of scoreless relief from the fourth to the sixth while striking out three and not allowing a hit to earn his first victory of the season.

Price picked up a ground-rule double with one out in the seventh before Luis Castro cracked his first homer with the Space Cowboys 428-feet as Sugar Land opened the game up, 10-3.

LHP Brandon Walter received the seventh and struck out one before inducing a double play to retire the side. In the eighth, the southpaw struck out three but allowed a solo homer as Sugar Land led 10-4 heading into the ninth.

RHP Miguel Castro closed out the contest with a scoreless ninth to help Space Cowboys win their fifth game in a row.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb singled in the first and homered in the third, extending his on-base streak to 15 games, going 20-for-62 (.322) with six doubles, four home runs, five RBI and five walks in that span. Whitcomb recorded eight hits in the series against Salt Lake. He has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games and has a hit in eight of his last nine contests.

- Brice Matthews drew a walk in the first, his 28th of the season after entering Sunday's matchup tied for second in the PCL in walks. Matthews also stole second in the opening frame and in the fifth, his 15th and 16th of the campaign after ranking second in the PCL in stolen bases.

- Jesús Bastidas picked up two RBI in the first, his fourth-straight game with an RBI. In his last 14 games, Bastidas is 16-for-48(.333) with four doubles, three homers, 13 RBI, eight walks and 16 runs scored.

- Luis Castro is on a five-game hitting streak after getting called up to Sugar Land this week. In the series against Salt Lake he went 10-for-20 (.500) with three doubles, a homer, eight RBI, two walks and five runs scored.

- Collin Price pounded his sixth home run of the season and first in the month of May.

- The Space Cowboys recorded three runs or more in five of their six games against Salt Lake and a multi-run inning in all six contests this week.

- Dating back to last season, the Space Cowboys have won 16 of their last 18 games against the Bees. In their last two games against the Bees, Sugar Land had 24 runs on 29 hits.

After an off day on Monday, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for a six-game set against the Reno Aces. First pitch for game one on Tuesday is at 6:05 pm CT. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







