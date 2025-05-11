Sugar Land Offense Stays Hot in Series Finale against Salt Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees drop their fifth straight game to Sugar Land as the Space Cowboys score 10 plus runs in consecutive games to defeat Salt Lake 10-4 on Mother's Day.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys 10, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Misael Tamarez (1 - 1)

LP: Touki Toussaint (1 - 1)

Game Summary

For the fifth time in the six-game series, the Space Cowboys struck first, as Jesús Bastidas delivered a two-run RBI single in the first inning.

Salt Lake battled back to tie the game at 2-2 after Ryan Noda launched his fourth home run of the season.

Touki Toussaint relieved Kenny Yovan in the third inning, and Sugar Land immediately capitalized. Shay Whitcomb led off with a solo home run, followed by RBI singles from Luis Castro and Tommy Sacco Jr., extending the lead to 5-2.

Scott Kingery trimmed the deficit with an RBI triple, marking his second consecutive multi-hit game since returning from injury on Saturday.

The Space Cowboys responded again, scoring five more runs between the fifth and seventh innings. Collin Price belted a two-run homer in the fifth-his second hit of the series-and added a ground-rule double in the seventh. Luis Castro followed with a two-run homer to bring the Sugar Land lead to 10-3.

In the eighth, Sebastian Rivero hit his second home run of the series to make it 10-4, but Sugar Land held firm to clinch a 5-1 series win-marking their second straight game scoring 10 or more runs.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fifth straight game, falling to 15-23 on the season and losing the series to Sugar Land, 5-1.

Salt Lake allowed double-digit runs for the second consecutive game and surrendered 14 home runs over the six-game set - the most they've allowed in a series this season.

Carter Kieboom extended his hitting streak to six games with a 2-for-5 performance. It marked his second straight multi-hit effort and 12th of the season, which leads the team. Kieboom was the only Bee to reach double-digit hits in the series, finishing 11-for-24 (.458) while tying Tucker Flint for the team lead with five RBIs.

Scott Kingery added two hits for the second game in a row since returning from injury Saturday night. He recorded his first triple of the season - and his first since August 21, 2024, with Lehigh Valley. In just 10 games this year, Kingery is hitting .425 with five extra-base hits and five RBIs, logging multi-hit performances in half of those appearances.

Ryan Noda went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning - his fourth of the season and first since April 15 against Sacramento. Noda has reached base in eight of his last nine games, walking 11 times over that span and posting a .447 on-base percentage.

Sebastian Rivero finished 1-for-2 with his fourth home run of the year, tying his Triple-A career high set in 2023. He's now gone deep in back-to-back games and has hit safely in 17 of the 19 games he's played. Rivero also tied a season-high with two runs scored on the day.

Up Next

The Bees will now travel to Sacramento for the second time this season to take on the River Cats in a series starting Tuesday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:05 PM.







