Rainiers Score Season-High 12 Runs in 12-7 Comeback Victory over Sacramento

May 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (15-24) scored a combined nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings and a season-high 12 runs in total, in a comeback win over the Sacramento River Cats (18-21) to secure their first six-game series victory of the season.

Sacramento got on the board in the first inning. Grant McCray led off the game with a single and stole second base. Jerar Encarnacion struck out, and during Marco Luciano's plate appearance, Tacoma starter Blas Castano was called for a balk, advancing McCray to third. Luciano eventually walked, following which Hunter Bishop hit a sacrifice fly to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead.

Tacoma responded in the bottom half of the first. Samad Taylor hit a one-out single and got into scoring position with a stolen base. Cole Young extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double, scoring Taylor and tying the game at 1-1.

Sacramento retook the lead in the second. Logan Porter led off with a base hit, and after two flyouts, Osleivis Basabe doubled to put two men in scoring position. McCray then hit his second single of the game, scoring both runners, while McCray advanced to second on the throw to the plate. Encarnacion singled to score McCray, making it 4-1.

Tacoma cut into the deficit during their turn at the plate in the second inning. Nick Dunn hit a one-out single and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Rhylan Thomas brought him in with a base hit, cutting the score to 4-2.

Tacoma got another run back in the fifth, which began with Cole Young's second double of the game. Dominic Canzone flied out to right field, which Tyler Locklear followed with an RBI double to make it 4-3. Sacramento reliever Juan Mercedes was able to escape the inning with their lead intact, as he struck out Austin Shenton and forced Blake Hunt to fly out to left field.

Sacramento widened its lead in the sixth. Drew Cavanaugh began the frame with a walk and moved up to second base on a single from Brett Auerbach. Basabe executed a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, and McCray drove them both in on his third single of the game, giving him his third and fourth RBIs of the day. He advanced to second base on the throw to the plate, and scored on a throwing error from Shenton in which he threw the ball out of Locklear's reach at first base on a ground ball from Encarnacion, which gave Sacramento a 7-3 lead.

Tacoma rallied to take the lead in the seventh. The rally began with a one-out double from Canzone, extending his Triple-A-leading extra-base hit streak to seven games. Locklear put runners on the corners with a single, and Shenton scored Canzone with a double off the right field wall. After Blake Hunt popped out to second base, Nick Dunn hit a two-run triple on a ball that Bishop could not haul in after a diving attempt in right field. Colin Davis walked, and while Thomas was at the plate, a wild pitch from Sacramento reliever Sean Hjelle allowed Dunn to score. Cavanaugh, Sacramento's catcher, had difficulty locating the ball on the play, and Davis attempted to advance from first to third. Cavanaugh's throw to third was too high, going into left field, which resulted in Davis coming in to score the fifth and final run of the frame, giving Tacoma an 8-7 lead.

Tacoma broke the game open in the eighth. Taylor led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error from Basabe, and he also stole second base. Young walked, and Canzone flied out to left-center field, which allowed Taylor to tag up and advance to third base. Young stole second during Locklear's plate appearance, who eventually walked. Shenton cleared the bases with a single, followed by an errant throw by McCray that went into the Rainiers' dugout, allowing the fourth run of the inning to score, extending the Tacoma lead to 11-7. Hunt scored Shenton with a double, making it 12-7, the final score.

Austin Kitchen earned the win for Tacoma, his first of the year, with 1.2 innings out of the bullpen and one unearned run. Blas Castaño started for Tacoma and pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four earned runs. Jesse Hahn and Will Klein pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, with Hahn earning his first hold of the year. Hjelle took the loss for Sacramento as he gave up five runs, four of which were earned, over one inning pitched.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games with his double in the first inning on Sunday. Over his eight-game streak, Young is hitting .467 (14-30) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, 6 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Dominic Canzone extended his extra-base hit streak to seven-straight games with his double in the seventh inning, which is the longest active streak in all of Triple-A and is tied for the longest streak in the PCL this year. His 11-game hitting-streak is also the second-longest active streak in the PCL. This marks the longest extra-base hit streak for a Rainier since Brian O'Keefe recorded an extra-base hit in nine straight games from July 27-August 5, 2023.

The Rainiers issued four walks on Sunday, their 12th consecutive game with five-or-fewer walks allowed, which is the second-longest streak in the PCL this season.

Tacoma's 12 runs are a season-high, surpassing the 11 runs they scored in Friday's victory. It is the second time in three games and the fourth time this season Tacoma has put up double-digit runs. Of their four games with at least 10 runs, three of them have come against Sacramento.

The Rainiers hit a season-high six doubles on Sunday, their most in a single game since July 6, 2023, when they hit eight at Reno.

The Rainiers drew a season-high eight walks on Sunday while striking out only seven times. It marks the fifth time this season the Rainiers have walked more than they struck out. The Rainiers are now 3-2 in games they walk more than they strike out.







