Whitcomb's Multi-Homer Game Spurs Sugar Land to Comeback Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - Shay Whitcomb's two-homer night powered the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-18) to their sixth-consecutive win with a 6-4 victory over the Reno Aces (21-19) on Tuesday evening at Constellation Field. Tuesday was Sugar Land's largest comeback win of the season after trailing by four runs after the top of the first. Highlights of tonight's game can be[?Folder icon] found here.

Reno hit three-straight singles in the first to load the bases with nobody out before Trey Mancini launched a grand slam, giving the Aces an early 4-0 lead. RHP Tyler Ivey responded by striking out Aramis Garcia before inducing a double play to end the inning.

Whitcomb cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first as the left fielder launched a two-run homer after Zack Short led off the frame with a walk, his PCL-leading 10th of the year as the Space Cowboys drew within two, 4-2.

Ivey settled into the game in the second inning, making quick work of the Aces with a 1-2-3 frame on seven pitches. He then maneuvered around a two-on, one-out jam in the third with a punchout of Blaze Alexander before Short made a dazzling diving catch to retire the side.

Sugar Land put runners on the corners with nobody out in the home half of the third as Whitcomb walked, stole second and Brice Matthews legged out an infield single. Jesús Bastidas lifted a sacrifice fly to score Whitcomb as the Space Cowboys made it a 4-3 game from Bastidas' fifth-straight game with an RBI.

Later in the inning, Sugar Land tied it up at four as Luis Castro blooped a single into shallow right, allowing Matthews to come home from second. Kenedy Corona loaded the bases with a walk, but Joe Hudson and Quincy Hamilton were set down to strand the runners.

Ivey posted a zero in the fourth and the fifth, including leaving two more Reno runners on base in the fifth with a a flyout and lineout to end the inning.

RHP Forrest Whitley (W, 3-0) made his first Major League rehab appearance with Sugar Land in the sixth and twirled a perfect frame with two strikeouts.

After Short extended the sixth inning with a two-out walk, Whitcomb broke the deadlock with his second two-run homer of the night, a 417-foot missile to give his team a 6-4 advantage.

RHP Nick Robertson (H, 3) entered in the seventh and did not allow a run while tossing two strikeouts.

RHP Luis Contreras (H, 3) received the eighth and fired Sugar Land's seventh-straight scoreless inning while also registering two punchouts, running the Space Cowboys' team total to 11.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the eighth as Quincy Hamilton smoked a single back up the middle, Short lined a double down the left-field line and the Aces intentionally walked Whitcomb, but Tommy Sacco Jr. sent a bullet right at the third baseman to leave the bases loaded.

RHP Jayden Murray (S, 1) came on in the ninth and kept Reno off the board to close out the 6-4 win. Short made his second jaw-dropping play of the night, snagging a groundball to his right before firing a dart to Castro to record the final out and secure the victory.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb homered in the first and sixth, his second-straight game with a home run and his second multi-homer game of the season, extending his on-base streak to 16 games, going 22-for-64 (.343) with six doubles, six home runs, nine RBI and seven walks in that span. Whitcomb paces the PCL with 11 home runs and has had a multi-hit game in his last three contests.

- Zack Short walked twice on Tuesday, his 28th and 29th of the season. Short came into Tuesday's game tied for third in the PCL in walks. Short has reached base in 20 of his last 22 games with four doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

- Jesús Bastidas doubled in the first, his sixth-consecutive game with a hit and picked up an RBI in the third, his fifth-straight game with an RBI. In his last 15 games, Bastidas is 17-for-51 (.333) with four doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, eight walks and 16 runs scored.

- Luis Castro is on a six-game hitting streak after getting called up to Sugar Land last week. In his last six games, Castro is 11-for-24 (.458) with three doubles, a homer, nine RBI, two walks and five runs scored.

- Forrest Whitley hurled a 98.5 mph fastball in the sixth, his fastest pitch of 2025 at the Triple-A or MLB level. Whitley flung 20 pitches, 14 of those for strikes and averaged 95.8 with his heater.

- With 11 strikeouts on Tuesday, the Sugar Land pitching staff has combined for double-digit punchouts in four of their last five games, with 59 over their last five contests.

- With 10 hits tonight, Sugar Land has picked up three-straight games with double-digit hits after picking up 17 and 12 base knocks over the weekend.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game set against the Reno Aces on Wednesday at 11:05 am CT. RHP Miguel Ullola toes the rubber opposite LHP Yu-Min Lin.







