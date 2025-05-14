Big Third Pushes Comets past Round Rock

May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

After falling behind by three runs early, the Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs in the third inning and went on to defeat the Round Rock Express, 8-5, Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express (18-22) rallied for three runs with two outs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Comets (26-14) quickly tied the game in the third inning, as the first two batters reached base before Dalton Rushing hit a three-run homer. Ryan Ward followed with a solo blast to give the Comets the lead, and Esteury Ruiz later doubled home two more to make it 6-3. Leading, 6-4, in the fourth inning, Nick Senzel and Kody Hoese each drove in a run to give the Comets a four-run advantage. The score stayed 8-4 until the ninth inning when Round Rock's Blaine Crim hit a solo homer.

Of Note: -The Comets improved to 12-4 on the road this season and are now 5-2 at Dell Diamond.

-After being held to a total of eight runs and five extra-base hits over the previous three games combined, the Comets matched those totals Tuesday night. OKC piled up 15 hits, marking the third game of the season with at least 15 hits - all at Dell Diamond...However, the Comets also set a season high with 16 runners left on base.

-All nine batters collected at least one hit, and five Comets finished with multi-hit games, paced by Ryan Ward's three hits. The top five batters in the order combined to go 11-for-26 with two homers and four extra-base hits.

-Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward hit OKC's third set of back-to-back home runs this season in the third inning. Rushing and Ward also hit the team's last back-to-back home runs May 7 against Albuquerque.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-5 with a home run, walk and three RBI to tie his season high...Esteury Ruiz had OKC's other multi-RBI effort, going 2-for-6 with a double. He also notched his league-leading 20th stolen base.

-The Comets bullpen had to cover the final seven innings and limited the Express to two runs and five hits, with both runs scoring on solo homers. Five relievers combined to strike out eight batters and protect the lead from the third inning onward.

Next Up: The Comets look to take the first two games of the series in Round Rock starting at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







