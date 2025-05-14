Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Albuquerque

May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/14 at Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Fraze (0-1, 6.75) vs. Albuquerque LHP Jack O'Loughlin (1-2, 6.48)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL LHP Jhonathan Diaz - recalled by Seattle

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Took the first game of their trip to Albuquerque, winning 9-1 in six innings as poor air quality conditions cut the game short...Tacoma jumped out to the early lead with some two-out offense in the first inning...Harry Ford doubled, followed by a Dominic Canzone single to get the Rainiers a 1-0 lead...Tacoma piled on four runs in the third inning with a pair of two-run homers from Ford and Samad Taylor, leading 5-0 after three innings...Sauryn Lao fired 3.0 shutout innings in his start, striking out a career-high six batters...William Fleming took the next 3.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits...Tacoma added four more runs in the sixth inning on another RBI single from Ford and a three-run home run from Canzone to break the game open...players were pulled off the field after the bottom of the sixth inning and the game was called, giving Tacoma a 9-1 victory.

MAY MASHING: The Rainier's offense has taken off in May, ranking sixth in Triple-A with a .275 average and ranking fifth with a team .825 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the fifth-most runs with 63 in 11 games (5.7 runs/game)...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1 Ford TAC .483

2 MacIver LV .421

3 Canzone TAC .385

4 Thomas LV .370

5 Freeman RR .364

6 Kieboom SL .361

7 Young TAC .341

OBP

1 Ford TAC .545

5 Young TAC .438

6 Mancini RNO .432

7 Canzone TAC .429

8 Hoese, OKC .425

9 Alexander LV .422

10 Packard TAC .421

SLG

1 Canzone TAC .872

2 Ford TAC .759

3 Thomas LV .717

4 Whitcomb SUG .674

5 Alexander LV .667

6 Young TAC .634

OPS

1 Ford TAC 1.304

2 Canzone TAC 1.301

3 MacIver LV 1.132

4 Thomas LV 1.105

5 Whitcomb SUG 1.094

6 Alexander LV 1.089

7 Young TAC 1.072

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford is on a season-best, five-game hitting streak, including multi-hit efforts in each of his last four games...over his streak, Ford is hitting .647 (11x17) with three doubles and a home run...in his last four games, Ford has 10 hits in 13 at-bats, for a .769 batting average...Ford is the second Rainier to log multiple hits in four consecutive games, matching Cole Young's four-game streak from May 3-7...the last Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games was Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...Ford is also on a 22-game on-base streak, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the season, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

MIXING WITH THE ISOTOPES: The Rainiers and Isotopes will meet for the first of two series this week and their only trip to Albuquerque this season...the Rainiers went 5-7 last year against the Isotopes, going 3-3 at home and 2-4 at Isotopes Park...the Rainiers felt the offensive boost in Albuquerque last year, hitting .321 at Isotopes Park last year, their best average of any PCL venue in 2024, as was their .516 slugging percentage at Isotopes Park...the Rainiers .301 batting average at Isotopes Park since 2005 is their second-best for any PCL venue, trailing only UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.

ANOTHER AWARD WINNER : INF Cole Young was announced as the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday, marking back-to-back winners for the Rainiers...Young hit .455 (10x22) in six games last week against Sacramento, hitting a pair of doubles, one triple and one home run. Young scored eight runs in the six-game series, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. He also ranked among league leaders last week in: hits (T-2nd -10), slugging percentage (2nd - .818), extra-base hits (T-2nd - 5), on base percentage (3rd - .538), OPS (3rd - 1.356), total bases (T-3rd - 18) and batting average (4th - .455)...Young takes home the honors a week after Dominic Canzone was tabbed the Player of the Week on May 5, making it the first time the Rainiers have taken home back-to-back Player of the Week awards since Sam Haggerty and Brian O'Keefe did so on July 30 and August 6, 2023.

TOMO TO TACOMA: The Rainiers made another roster move on Tuesday, adding OF Tomo Otosaka to the active roster...Otosaka, 31, joins the Rainiers after opening the season with the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League...in nine games with the Revolution, he hit .405 (15x37) with six doubles, one home run and was 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts...to make room on the active roster, OF Colin Davis was placed on the Development List.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone is now on an 12-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season...in his last 12 games, Canzone is hitting .383 (18x47), with five doubles, seven home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored...Canzone driven in 12 runs in his last five games and scored a run in five-straight games...Canzone's 12-game streak is the longest for a Rainier since Jason Vosler went on a 13-game streak from June 25-July 10, 2024, which was the Rainiers' longest hitting streak last season.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Harry Ford's double in the first inning on Tuesday marked the 18th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 18-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .268 with a .809 team OPS...in that span, the 69 extra-base hits (42 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs) are the second-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have also homered 22 times in their last 14 games (since April 27), tied for the second-most in Triple-A in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored an 11-inning, walk-off win over the Yankees, winning 2-1 on Tuesday night...Byran Woo spun 6.1 shutout innings, striking out six without issuing a walk...the Mariners held a 1-0 lead after eight innings, but the Yankees plated an unearned run in the ninth to force extra innings...Carlos Vargas and Casey Legumina kept the Yankees off the board in the 10th and 11th innings, leading to a JP Crawford walk-off single, giving Seattle a 2-1 win, splitting the first two games of the series.







