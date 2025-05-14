Houser, Round Rock Shut out Comets

May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Adrian Houser threw 8.2 scoreless innings and kept the Oklahoma City Comets without a hit until the seventh inning as the Round Rock Express blanked the Comets, 5-0, Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Houser's no-hit bid ended with a two-out single by Michael Chavis in the seventh inning. He was on the brink of a complete game shutout but was lifted from the game after Alex Freeland hit a double with two outs in the ninth inning. Round Rock (19-22) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning, including a two-run homer by Alex De Goti. The Express tallied the game's final run in the sixth inning. The Comets (26-15) were shut out for the first time this season and did not have a runner reach scoring position until the ninth inning.

Of Note: -The Comets were shut out for the first time since July 21, 2024 - also at Round Rock - snapping a streak of 94 consecutive games scoring at least one run.

-Adrian Houser's 8.2 innings marked the longest start by an opposing pitcher against Oklahoma City Omaha's Arnaldo Hernandez completed nine innings Aug. 15, 2018. Houser faced two over the minimum through eight innings on just 76 pitches before finishing with 92 pitches. He induced 16 groundouts, including three ground ball double plays.

-The Oklahoma City offense was held to four hits or less for the second time in the last five games. The team was also limited to two runs or less for the fifth time in the last 10 games.

-Alex Freeland collected the team's only extra-base hit on a double with two outs in the ninth inning for his team-leading 14th double of the season...The Comets have notched at least one extra-base hit every game this season.

-Michael Chavis and Justin Dean were the only two Comets to reach base twice, with Chavis going 1-for-3 with a walk and Dean 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch.

Next Up: The Comets look to reboot the offense starting at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2025

