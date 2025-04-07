Carson Seymour Tabbed PCL Pitcher of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A dominant start for Carson Seymour has earned hardware from Minor League Baseball, as the Sacramento River Cats right-hander was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 1-6.

Though he had just one outing, which came in game three of the series last Thursday, Seymour dazzled by punching out five hitters and walking only one with two hits allowed over his five blemish-free frames. He faced a total of 19 batters, just four over the minimum, and three of his five punchouts came with his slider while the other two came on the sinker.

For Seymour, this is his first Triple-A weekly honor in his career, though he once received a weekly honor while in Double-A with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SFG) when he was tabbed the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Aug. 6, 2023.

This marks the second time the River Cats have seen a player earn weekly honors from MiLB, joining Brett Auerbach who was named the PCL Player of the Week after the year's first series from March 28-30. Additionally, it means Sacramento is now exactly halfway to the four weekly honors earned last season when Mason Black (4/15/24) and Tommy Romero (6/10/24) were PCL Pitchers of the Week while Tyler Fitzgerald (5/27/24) and Luis Matos (6/17/24) were PCL Players of the Week.

