Sacramento River Cats Unveil Gold Diggers Alternate Identity

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats enter a golden era with the unveiling of a new alternate identity for the 2025 season, the Sacramento Gold Diggers. They will don these jerseys on Saturday, April 19 for the first of five games this season.

Inspired by the regional history of the California Gold Rush, this new identity offers a connection to the significant impact of this era when Sacramento grew as the closest major city to the gold fields. In classic Minor League Baseball fashion, the naming of this brand and the logo suite brings playful and cheeky elements to this identity.

The primary logo features Dugg, a miner with a gold tooth and sly wink that leans into the opportunistic element of this brand concept, while the color base pays homage to the Gold Rush history and the romanticized goal of striking it rich. As a reference to the high-class suiting trend for the professional and wealthy popularized in the late 19th century, the new uniform is highlighted by gold pinstripes on an all-black jersey.

The on-field cap artwork plays on the dollar sign, with the "S" also representing Sacramento. The logo subtly incorporates a pickaxe with a handle made of a baseball bat. It was not uncommon for prosperous mining communities to field small-town baseball teams to compete against other gold mining towns, as baseball was the pastime sport of choice.

The Sacramento Gold Diggers will debut on Saturday, April 19, followed by four additional games throughout the season including May 15, June 26, July 26, and September 4.

A limited release of Gold Diggers merchandise is now available for purchase online at ondeckshoponline.com. The full collection will be available in-store at the inaugural game on April 19. Fans can look forward to new item releases throughout the season.

To see the debut of this new identity, purchase individual tickets by visiting rivercats.com/golddiggers. If interested in booking a suite or hospitality space, email tickets@rivercats.com or reach a River Cats ticket representative at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.