Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for May

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces announced the club's May promotional schedule today for all 12 home games during the 2025 season's second full month. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Thursday, May 8th vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Lilo and Stitch Night:

Friday, May 9th vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

Ohana means family! Come say aloha and see the custom, co-branded merchandise in the Team Shop for this tropical game.

SpongeBob Night, presented by Northern Nevada Toyota, 103.7 The River, and KOLO:

Saturday, May 10th vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

Come see our SpongeBob on-field jerseys in action, shop our co-branded merchandise and arrive early for a beach towel giveaway!

Mother's Day Celebration:

Sunday, May 11th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

Bring mom out to the ballpark for a well-earned day of relaxation on Mother's Day! Featuring a flower giveaway (limited quantities, while supplies last)

D'oh! Night

Friday, May 23rd, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

An unpossible night of fun! All the best from Springfield is making its way to Greater Nevada Field in a special in-game experience with themed games, graphics and a postgame fireworks show!

Looney Tunes Night, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union:

Saturday, May 24th, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

What's up Doc? Looney Tunes Night at Greater Nevada Field is back by popular demand! Come out for a night of fun featuring a Tasmanian Devil bobblehead giveaway, on-field jerseys, co-branded merchandise and more!

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Day, presented by Marine Corps Heritage Foundation:

Sunday, May 25th, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation with exclusive, on-field jerseys worn by your Reno Aces!

May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (5/6, 5/20)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (5/7, 5/21) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (5/8, 5/22) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (5/9, 5/23) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (5/11, 5/25) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

