Hamilton's Late Homer Lifts Space Cowboys to 3-2 Victory

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - A seventh-inning home run helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-6) take down the Albuquerque Isotopes (4-7) 3-2 on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land opened the scoring in the first when the first four batters reached, including walks to Luis Guillorme, Jacob Melton and Shay Whitcomb and a single by Brice Matthews. An RBI groundout from Tommy Sacco Jr. pushed Sugar Land to a 2-0 lead after one inning.

On the hill, LHP Colton Gordon wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first thanks to a double play and settled into a grove, firing a scoreless second and a 1-2-3 third. Gordon's only mistakes on the night came in the fourth when Jordan Beck and Yanquiel Fernandez homered on back-to-back pitches, leveling the contest at 2-2. Gordon finished the fourth without allowing any further damage and walked one in scoreless fifth before concluding his night.

RHP Forrest Whitley took over in the sixth and needed 11 pitches to procure three groundouts to short before handing the ball to RHP Jayden Murray (W, 1-0) in the seventh. Murray stranded two runners on base by striking out Keston Hiura to end the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the frame, Quincy Hamilton cracked a two-out homer to right, his first of the year, giving Sugar Land the lead for good. Murray stranded two more runners in the eighth, and Kenedy Corona made a diving catch in center behind RHP Nick Hernandez (S, 1) to close out a perfect ninth for Sugar Land.

NOTABLE:

Brice Matthews stole second in the eighth, his Pacific Coast League leading eighth steal of the year.

Sugar Land improved to 3-0 in games started by Colton Gordon in 2025.

Jayden Murray stretched his scoreless inning streak to 6.2 innings by hurling 2.0 shutout frames on Wednesday night. Murray allowed a run in his first inning of work on March 29 vs. OKC but has not given up a run since, lowering his season ERA to 1.29.

Nick Hernandez collected his first save of the year in his Pacific Coast League leading sixth appearance of 2025. It was also Herandez' first save with Sugar Land in his career (81 games).

Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to nine games with two walks and a single.

Leading 2-0 in the series, Sugar Land continues their six-game tilt with Albuquerque on Thursday night. RHP Aaron Brown is scheduled to start against Isotopes LHP Carson Palmquist for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

