Aces Launch Three Home Runs in Late Comeback Victory vs. Salt Lake

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SALT LAKE, Utah - The Reno Aces (6-5) rallied in the eighth inning, scoring six runs thanks to round-trippers by Jorge Barrosa, Ildemaro Vargas, and Tristin English, pulling off a late comeback against the Salt Lake Bees (5-6), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Heading into the eighth frame, the Aces found themselves down by two runs but were ready to turn the game around. Barrosa, who pelted a grand slam in last night's loss, came through and put the BLC-Nine back into the game, crushing a four-seam fastball from Connor Brogdon into the right-field bleachers to score Kevin Graham and tie the ballgame. The flashy outfielder has turned it on as of late, going 7-for-24 (.292) with four doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI in the last five games.

Trey Mancini then put Reno in the lead, scoring Jordan Lawlar on a clutch RBI single into center field. The 33-year-old has anchored the Aces lineup so far, slashing .346/.393/.462 with three extra-base hits and two RBI in April.

Vargas and English broke the game wide open, blasting back-to-back big flys to give the Aces a four-run lead and cap off an exciting comeback. Vargas slapped a two-run shot over the left-centerfield porch, his third in the last four games. The switch-hitting infielder is red-hot, collecting 10 hits in his last 30 at-bats (.333) with 10 RBI.

English stepped into the box next and mashed a no-doubt shot into the bullpen over the leftfield fence. The fan favorite has swung it well to kick off the 2025 campaign, hitting .321/.457/.429 with three RBI and five walks.

The Aces bullpen was magnificent in the win. Coming out in just the second frame, Christian Montes De Oca, J.P. Feyereisen, Kyle Backhus, Scott McGough, and Juan Morrillo shut down the Bees, preventing them from scoring a run across 7 1/3 combined innings. As a group, they collected 10 punchouts and walked three.

The Aces will look to keep it rolling in Thursday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables: Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI Tristin English: -for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.