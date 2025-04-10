River Cats Edge Rainiers 3-1 in Pitchers' Duel

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-6) were held to one run for the third time in four games as they dropped the second game of the series by a score of 3-1 to the Sacramento River Cats (6-5).

Sacramento scored the game's first run in the third inning. Logan Porter hit a leadoff double off the left field wall and moved up to third after a deep flyout to right from Osleivis Basabe. Porter then scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Grant McCray to make it 1-0.

Tacoma evened the score on their turn at the plate. Rhylan Thomas led the inning off with a single, and the bases were quickly loaded after Harry Ford was hit by a pitch and Austin Shenton walked, with Cole Young grounding into a fielder's choice in between. After Ben Williamson struck out, Spencer Packard was able to work the bases-loaded walk to even the score at 1-1.

The score remained deadlocked until the eighth inning, when Sacramento plated the final two runs of the game. They both came in off the bat of Osleivis Basabe, who hit his first homerun of the year following a Logan Porter single to give the River Cats a 3-1 lead, which would be the final score.

Sacramento right-hander Sean Hjelle got the win after pitching a shutout seventh inning. For Tacoma, Logan Evans logged the Rainiers' first quality start of the season, going six innings with one earned run on two hits and struck out seven, retiring the last 12 batters he faced in a no-decision. Following a scoreless inning from Tayler Saucedo in the seventh, Hagen Danner took the loss for the Rainiers after giving up the homer to Basabe in the eighth. Justin Garza recorded the save for the River Cats after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Postgame Notes:

Logan Evans' seven strikeouts mark a season high for a Rainiers pitcher, and his start today was the first quality start of the season

Logan Evans retired his final 12 hitters in the start, the longest streak by any Tacoma pitcher in a game this season

The eighth-inning home run allowed by Hagen Danner was just the second home run allowed by a Rainiers reliever this season

Cole Young was hit by a pitch in the first inning, extending his on-base streak to seven consecutive games, matching a team-high for the season

The Rainiers were hit by three pitches on Wednesday, becoming just the second PCL team to be struck by at least three pitches this year. It's also the first time the Rainiers have been plunked three times since August 11, 2024 at Reno.

