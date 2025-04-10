OKC Comets Game Notes - April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (8-3) at Round Rock Express (5-6)

Game #12 of 150/First Half #12 of 75/Road #6 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (1-0, 0.84) vs. OKC-RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 3.60)

Thursday, April 10, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a 3-0 series lead when they continue their six-game road set against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Comets have won back-to-back games and improved to 4-1 on the road to start the season with last night's victory. The Comets have now won four straight road games and are 8-2 over the last 10 games overall.

Last Game: Esteury Ruiz hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to propel the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-5 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock entered the seventh inning with a 5-3 lead before a Dalton Rushing RBI single pulled the Comets within one run. In the eighth inning, OKC drew two walks, and with two outs, Ruiz cranked a home run to left field to give the Comets the lead for good. The Comets took an early 2-0 lead, and led, 3-1, in the fifth inning. After Round Rock scored once in the fifth inning, the Express rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to jump ahead, 5-3.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (1-0) makes his second start and third appearance of the season with OKC...Jarvis has yet to allow a hit this season and has allowed one run over a combined 10.2 innings while holding opponents 0-for-29. However, he has issued 12 walks - second-most in the league - against eight strikeouts...He tossed 6.0 hitless innings in his most recent outing against El Paso April 4 and was charged with one run, as OKC put together a no-hitter through seven innings. Jarvis tied his career high with seven walks and notched three strikeouts...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. At Triple-A, he made 18 appearances, including five starts, going 1-3 with a 5.98 ERA over 46.2 innings with 39 strikeouts against 23 walks...Jarvis joined the Mets in 2023 after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers July 31 in exchange for Mark Canha...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Express : 2025: 2-0 2024: 15-12 All-time: 193-151 At RR: 104-74

Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for their first of three series this season. After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play one another May 13-18 in Round Rock and June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season between the teams Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024...Last season, Andre Lipcius paced OKC with 30 hits, 22 RBI, 14 walks and seven homers in 26 games against Round Rock...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 season series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Introductions: Oklahoma City is tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the PCL to start 2025 at 8-3. After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in the last two games...The Comets have won each of their first two series of the season - 2-1 in Sugar Land and 4-2 against El Paso - and own a 2-0 series lead in Round Rock...OKC has won at least eight of its first 11 games for the fourth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015), as well as for the second time in the last three seasons (8-3 in 2023).

Free Bird: Alex Freeland reached base four times Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a RBI double, two walks and a run scored. Over his last five games, Freeland is 12-for-22 with 12 RBI and picked up at least two hits in all five games, including four doubles. So far in Round Rock, Freeland is 5-for-8 with seven RBI, a homer, two doubles and two runs scored...Freeland set a career high with six RBI Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. His previous career-high mark for RBI in a game was four, with both outings coming for High-A Great Lakes April 27, 2024 and April 13, 2023...Since April 4, Freeland leads all players in the Minors with 12 RBI and is tied with San Antonio's Romeo Sanabria for the most hits (12)...He has reached base in all 11 games this season and is one of five PCL players to do so to start 2025...Freeland now leads the Comets with 14 RBI and the total is third-most in the league, while his 16 hits rank fifth in the PCL and his five stolen bases are second-most.

Ready to Launch: The Comets scored seven runs last night, tallying at least seven runs in a game for the sixth time this season and at least 10 hits for the sixth time this season (11 games). Through two games in Round Rock, the Comets have racked up 23 runs on 27 hits - including 14 for extra bases - with 15 walks and seven stolen bases...The Comets' .400 OBP, .478 SLG, .878 OPS, 79 runs scored and 19 stolen bases lead all PCL teams. OKC's .292 batting average and 114 hits rank second and the team's 65 walks rank third in the league to start the season...Over the last six games, the Comets have notched at least six runs and 10 hits five times, batting .314 (72x229) with 52 runs during the six-game span...The Comets have collected at least five extra-base hits in four straight games for a total of 25 XBH.

Blastoff: The Comets have swatted six homers over two games in Round Rock after hitting two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season...Michael Chavis homered for a second consecutive game Wednesday night, belting a 452-foot home run to left field in the second inning. Chavis leads OKC with four home runs this season - third-most in the PCL.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 17-for-38 (.447)...On Tuesday, Ward connected on his first home run of the season in the seventh inning - the 55th home run of his OKC career, moving him into a tie for fourth place all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998), next to O'Koyea Dickson and Jason Botts. He is now five home runs shy of tying the Oklahoma City career record of 60 homers by Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006)...Ward's 204 career RBI over 270 games rank sixth in OKC's Bricktown era and he is now 26 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Botts (2005-08)...Ward's .415 batting average ranks second in the league, while his .479 OBP is third, his team-leading 17 hits are tied for third and his 1.064 OPS ranks seventh.

Flying Starts: Hyeseong Kim tallied a pair of doubles during a 2-for-4 performance Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. During the stretch, Kim is batting .364 (12x33) with six doubles. His seven doubles to start the season pace all PCL players and his 12 runs scored are second-most in the league, while his eight extra-base hits and four stolen bases are tied for third. Kim has now reached base safely in nine consecutive games...Eddie Rosario picked up a single in his first at-bat last night and has now hit safely in all nine games he has played in this season, going 12-for-39 (.308) with four doubles, seven RBI and seven runs scored. He is one of five PCL players with a current hitting streak of at least nine games.

Rehab Clinic: Tony Gonsolin made the second start of his Major League Rehab Assignment Wednesday. He allowed one unearned run over 3.1 innings, with one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts. Gonsolin faced 11 batters, retiring nine, and threw 46 pitches (34 strikes)...Evan Phillips made the third appearance of his rehab assignment last night, pitching two-thirds of the sixth inning. He allowed three runs (one earned) and three hits with one strikeout. He threw 25 pitches (21 strikes).

Around the Horn: Last night, the Comets claimed their second win of the season when trailing after seven innings, along with April 5 against El Paso...Esteury Ruiz finished with a game-high three RBI via his go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning. Through his first three games with OKC, Ruiz is 4-for-12 with five RBI...OKC's pitching staff racked up 13 K's Wednesday against three walks. It marked the team's second-highest strikeout total of the season as well as the team's second-lowest walk total of 2025...Reliever Logan Boyer earned the first win of his career last night. Although he was drafted and signed in 2019, Boyer has only appeared in 55 games (71.1 IP) due to various injuries.

