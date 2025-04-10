Eighth Inning Fireworks Fuel Aces Comeback over Bees

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a 6-2 loss on Wednesday night as Reno took advantage of the Bees leaving 16 runners aboard to set up a six run eight inning for the Aces to claim victory at The Ballpark at America First Square

Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 2.

WP: Kyle Backhus (1 - 0)

LP: Connor Brogdon (0 - 1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake wasted no time applying pressure as J.D. Davis cashed in with a two-out RBI single to put the Bees up 1-0 after one inning of play. An inning later, Chuckie Robinson delivered with an RBI single to left to double the Bees' lead to 2-0.

Chase Silseth was in command through five innings while he and Carl Edwards Jr retired 15 Aces in a row and did not allow a hit from Reno from the second inning all the way up through the seventh.

After Kevin Graham walked, Jorge Barrosa, who lifted the ninth inning grand slam on Tuesday night found the clutch gene once again and launched a two-run homer to right, tying the game. The momentum didn't stop there-Jordan Lawlar singled, Trey Mancini knocked him in with a hit to left-center, and then Ildemaro Vargas crushed a two-run shot to right. Tristin English followed immediately with a solo homer of his own, capping a stunning five-hit, three home run, six-run inning for Reno.

Despite a few late baserunners-including a leadoff single from Robinson in the eighth and a single from Noda in the ninth-Salt Lake couldn't mount a response, suffering the 6-2 defeat.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped the second game of the series on Wednesday, falling back below .500 at 5-6 on the season. Despite the loss, the Bees had some standout moments on the mound and at the plate.

The pitching staff was dominant through the middle innings, retiring 15 straight Aces from the second to the eighth. The no-hit streak extended from the top of the second until a solo home run by Jorge Barrosa in the eighth broke it up.

J.D. Davis got Salt Lake on the board early with an RBI single down the right field line in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to four games. Davis finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, marking his fifth straight game with at least one run driven in.

Gustavo Campero kept his own streak going, going 1-for-4 with an infield single. He also scored for the third straight game and recorded his second stolen base of the season.

Niko Kavadas stayed hot as well, going 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games. Since April 4, Kavadas is batting .300 (6-for-20) with two home runs and seven RBIs-second on the team only to Davis, who has eight in that span.

Ryan Noda, Chuckie Robinson, and Chad Stevens each had two hits on the night. Noda notched his first multi-hit game of the season, while Robinson went 2-for-4 and picked up his fifth RBI in the second inning. Stevens added a 2-for-4 line of his own, including his first triple of the year.

Carter Kieboom continued his strong stretch, hitting safely for the sixth time in the last seven games. His 1-for-4 performance pushed his season average to .393, the second-highest on the team among players with at least six appearances.

On the mound, Chase Silseth delivered another impressive outing, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. It marked his first shutout performance of at least five innings since April 7, 2023, against Albuquerque. Over his last two starts, Silseth is 1-0 with 10 innings pitched, three hits allowed, two runs (one earned), and 13 strikeouts.

Carl Edwards Jr. followed in relief and was lights-out, retiring all six batters he faced with three strikeouts. Over his last two appearances, he's pitched six shutout innings with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

Ultimately, Salt Lake couldn't capitalize on scoring chances, stranding a season-high 16 runners on base and going just 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Reno will go again for game three of the series. Left handed pitcher Jake Eder will make his 2025 debut for the Bees as he faces lefty Tommy Henry on Thursday night at 6:35 PM at The Ballpark at America First Square.

