Ruiz Knock Lifts Comets

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Esteury Ruiz hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to propel the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-5 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock (5-6) entered the seventh inning with a 5-3 lead before a Dalton Rushing RBI single pulled the Comets (8-3) within one run. In the eighth inning, OKC drew two walks, and with two outs, Ruiz cranked a home run to left field to give the Comets the lead for good. The Comets took an early 2-0 lead, and led, 3-1, in the fifth inning. After Round Rock scored once in the fifth inning, the Express rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to jump ahead, 5-3.

Of Note: -The Comets have won the first two games for a second consecutive series. They remain tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the Pacific Coast League through 11 games at 8-3...The Comets claimed their second win of the season when trailing after seven innings, along with April 5 against El Paso.

-Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin made the second start of his Major League Rehab Assignment. He allowed one unearned run over 3.1 innings, with one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts. Gonsolin faced a total of 11 batters, retiring nine, and threw 46 pitches (34 strikes).

-Alex Freeland reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a RBI double and two walks. Over his last five games, Freeland is 12-for-22 with 12 RBI. He has collected at least two hits in all five games.

-Michael Chavis homered for a second consecutive game, belting a 452-foot blast to left field in the second inning. Chavis leads OKC with four home runs this season.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 17-for-38 (.447).

-Hyeseong Kim tallied a pair of doubles during a 2-for-4 performance, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

-Eddie Rosario picked up a single in his first at-bat and has now hit safely in all nine games he has played in this season.

Next Up: The Comets look for a third straight win in Round Rock starting at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

