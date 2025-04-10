Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

April 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/10 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Josh Fleming (0-0, 1.93) vs. Sacramento RHP Mason Black (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Colin Davis (#16) - Transferred from ACL Mariners

THE RAINIERS: Fell 3-1 in a pitchers' duel Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium to Sacramento...Logan Evans logged the first quality start of the season for the Rainiers, spinning 6.0 innings of one-run baseball...both teams plated runs in the third inning, as Sacramento scored their first run on a sacrifice fly...the Rainiers answered with a bases-loaded walk to Spencer Packard to even the game...Evans retired the final 12 batters he faced in the start...Tayler Saucedo made his first Rainiers appearance in the seventh, throwing a score- less inning...the River Cats took the lead in the eighth on a two-run home run by Osleivis Basabe...the Rainiers final 14 batters went down in order to finish the game.

SEVENS FOR EVANS : Logan Evans put forth the Rainiers' first quality start of 2025 on Wednesday, throwing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out seven, the most for a Rainiers pitcher this year... Evans (23y 308d) is the first Rainiers pitcher under 24 years old to log a quality start with no walks and at least seven strikeouts since Erasmo Ramírez (23y 42d) on June 13, 2013...Evans tallied seven punchouts for just the fifth time in his career.

LOCKLEAR LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear has gotten off to a hot start in 2025, hitting .323 (10x31) with three doubles, one home run and four RBI...Locklear has collected a hit in six of the eight games he's played in and racked up multiple hits in three of them...he notched the Rainiers' first four-hit game of the season on Sunday at Reno, going 4-for-5 with two doubles...he leads the team with four extra base hits and second on the team with a .400 on-base percentage and third a .916 OPS.

KEEPING IT IN THE YARD: Rainiers pitchers have limited the long ball in 2025, allow- ing only five home runs in the first 11 games of the season, the fewest in the PCL...Tacoma is the one of three teams in Triple-A to have played 10 games and allowed five-or-fewer home runs...the five home runs allowed are tied for the second-fewest through the club's first 10 games of the season since 2005, trailing only the 2006 Rainiers, who gave up three long balls in the first 11 games...Rainiers relivers have surrendered only two home runs this year, tied for the third-fewest in Triple-A among teams that have played 10 games, and the only PCL club whose relievers have given up just two home runs.

SAY HELLO TO SACRAMENTO : The Sacramento River Cats make their way to Tacoma for the first time in 2025 and the first of three trips to Cheney Stadium this season...The Rainiers went 6-12 against Sacramento last season, going 2-4 at home and 4-8 at Sutter Health Park...the six-game set from June 10-15 was originally scheduled to be played in Sacramento, but was relocated to Tacoma...UTL Samad Taylor led the charge against the River Cats in 2024, registering a team-best 20 hits...he also went 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts against the River Cats...The Rainiers hit .273 at home against the River Cats in 2024, compared to .221 at Sutter Health Park...10 of the 15 home runs the Rainiers hit against Sacramento also came at home, despite playing six more games at Sutter Health Park.

FIRST IN FIELDING : Defense has been a point of strength for the Rainiers through the first nine games of the season, sporting a .988 fielding percentage, good for tops in the PCL and second in Triple-A...the Rainiers' five errors are the fewest in the league...the Rainiers are also one of three teams in the PCL to not allow a passed ball...Tacoma finished the 2024 season eighth in the league in fielding percentage at .979, committing the third-most errors.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY: Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on April 1 to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his three outings with the Rainiers, Taylor has allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out two in 1.2+ innings...his fastball has topped out at 97.9 mph.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners walked off the Houston Astros on Wednesday 7-6... the Mariners scored all seven of their runs in the final two frames, getting a grand slam from Randy Arozarena in the eighth inning...in the ninth, Julio Rodriguez poked a two-run double, then Arozarena drew a bases-loaded walk to win the game. Casey Lawrence made his 2025 Mariners debut, throwing 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, picking up the win.

