Begin the Holiday Season with Special Offers from the Reno Aces

November 28, 2025
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Give the gift of Aceball this holiday season! The Reno Aces have announced a 12-game ticket deal for just $150 and other special offers throughout the month for the Aceball fans in your life.
Those who purchase a 12-game ticket package will receive a complimentary holiday gift based on when the purchase is made:
Nov. 28 - Dec. 1: Picnic Blanket
Dec. 2 - Dec. 7: Woodstock Bobblehead
Dec. 8 - Dec. 14: Silver Sox Blanket
Dec. 15 - Dec. 24: Clear Backpack
Holiday Season Exclusive Specials:
There will be special merchandise offers throughout the month available online only.
Friday, November 28 - Wednesday, December 3:
30% off all purchases
Thursday, December 4:
25% off all theme night items
Friday, December 5:
25% off all tops
Saturday, December 6:
25% all Copa items
Sunday, December 7:
25% off all jerseys
Monday, December 8:
25% off all headwear
Wednesday, December 10 - Friday, December 12:
30% off all 2025 items
There are also several raffle opportunities to win a Reno Aces ornament pack, Ketel Marte bobblehead, or a Stone Garrett game-used bat. To enter the raffles, or shop the holiday deals, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/holiday-bundles
Greater Nevada Field is set to host the inaugural Home for the Holidays event, a fully immersive holiday experience at the ballpark this December. Tickets and information are available at https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.
The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Season tickets are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
