Begin the Holiday Season with Special Offers from the Reno Aces

Published on November 28, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Give the gift of Aceball this holiday season! The Reno Aces have announced a 12-game ticket deal for just $150 and other special offers throughout the month for the Aceball fans in your life.

Those who purchase a 12-game ticket package will receive a complimentary holiday gift based on when the purchase is made:

Nov. 28 - Dec. 1: Picnic Blanket

Dec. 2 - Dec. 7: Woodstock Bobblehead

Dec. 8 - Dec. 14: Silver Sox Blanket

Dec. 15 - Dec. 24: Clear Backpack

Holiday Season Exclusive Specials:

There will be special merchandise offers throughout the month available online only.

Friday, November 28 - Wednesday, December 3:

30% off all purchases

Thursday, December 4:

25% off all theme night items

Friday, December 5:

25% off all tops

Saturday, December 6:

25% all Copa items

Sunday, December 7:

25% off all jerseys

Monday, December 8:

25% off all headwear

Wednesday, December 10 - Friday, December 12:

30% off all 2025 items

There are also several raffle opportunities to win a Reno Aces ornament pack, Ketel Marte bobblehead, or a Stone Garrett game-used bat. To enter the raffles, or shop the holiday deals, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/holiday-bundles

Greater Nevada Field is set to host the inaugural Home for the Holidays event, a fully immersive holiday experience at the ballpark this December. Tickets and information are available at https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Season tickets are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







