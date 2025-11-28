Begin the Holiday Season with Special Offers from the Reno Aces
Begin the Holiday Season with Special Offers from the Reno Aces

Published on November 28, 2025
Reno Aces News Release


RENO, Nev. - Give the gift of Aceball this holiday season! The Reno Aces have announced a 12-game ticket deal for just $150 and other special offers throughout the month for the Aceball fans in your life.

Those who purchase a 12-game ticket package will receive a complimentary holiday gift based on when the purchase is made:

Nov. 28 - Dec. 1: Picnic Blanket

Dec. 2 - Dec. 7: Woodstock Bobblehead

Dec. 8 - Dec. 14: Silver Sox Blanket

Dec. 15 - Dec. 24: Clear Backpack

Holiday Season Exclusive Specials:

There will be special merchandise offers throughout the month available online only.

Friday, November 28 - Wednesday, December 3:

30% off all purchases

Thursday, December 4:

25% off all theme night items

Friday, December 5:

25% off all tops

Saturday, December 6:

25% all Copa items

Sunday, December 7:

25% off all jerseys

Monday, December 8:

25% off all headwear

Wednesday, December 10 - Friday, December 12:

30% off all 2025 items

There are also several raffle opportunities to win a Reno Aces ornament pack, Ketel Marte bobblehead, or a Stone Garrett game-used bat. To enter the raffles, or shop the holiday deals, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/holiday-bundles

Greater Nevada Field is set to host the inaugural Home for the Holidays event, a fully immersive holiday experience at the ballpark this December. Tickets and information are available at https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Season tickets are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

