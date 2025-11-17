Reno Aces Introduce the Sunday Biggest Little City Edition Cap

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced a new alternate on-field hat dubbed 'The Sunday Biggest Little City Edition Cap' that will be worn every Sunday home game during the 2026 season.

The logo showcases playing cards with Northern Nevada's 775 area code alongside the Ace card moniker behind a pair of chips referencing the local gaming heritage in Nevada. Within the poker chips is the Reno flag iconography in the Aces' navy and red color scheme.

This new hat will replace the "BLC" logo alternate-cap worn by the team since the 2021 season.

The Sunday Biggest Little City Edition Cap is now available to purchase online through RenoAces.com or by visiting the Team Store at Greater Nevada Field.







