River Cats Kick off 2026 with Festival of Baseball Preseason Party on March 1

Published on February 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, CA - The Sacramento River Cats will open the gates of Sutter Health Park for the River Cats Festival of Baseball Preseason Party on Sunday, March 1, giving fans their first taste of the 2026 season. The free event offers behind-the-scenes access to unique areas of the ballpark including the River Cats clubhouse and premium club spaces. The event sets the tone for a reimagined season built around music, food and unforgettable moments at the ballpark.

"This event signals that spring and baseball have officially arrived," said River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "There's something special about opening the gates and seeing families back at the ballpark. We're excited to welcome everyone home to Sutter Health Park and give them the chance to explore all the new enhancements, tastes, sights and experiences that will make 2026 and the Festival of Baseball unforgettable."

Gates open at 11 a.m. for Season Ticket Members and at noon for the general public, with festivities running through 3 p.m. Fans can reserve complimentary tickets at rivercats.com and parking will be free. The Preseason Party also marks the opening of the Sutter Health Park Box Office for the 2026 season, with updated hours of operation available here.

Fans in attendance will enjoy complimentary hot dogs and soda, live music in the Beer Garden and the Sky River Casino Solon Club, and a first look at brand-new merchandise inside the On Deck Shop. For one day only, fans will receive 50% off jersey customization, presented by Avery Dennison. Attendees can also get a sneak peek at new concessions items available this season, including a double smashed burger and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, both available for purchase.

Returning this season, fans will have exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the new River Cats clubhouse, completed in 2024, and the refreshed home dugout. Guests who register for the new free Purrferred Pass rewards program will also have the opportunity to step into the clubhouse batting cages and take a few swings, plus receive added concession value during the event. Registration for the Purrferred Pass officially launches at the Preseason Party.

The Festival of Baseball, unveiled earlier this month, will transform each 2026 homestand into a uniquely curated, music festival-inspired experience celebrating the spirit, culture and community of Sacramento. The Festival officially opens its gates Friday, March 27 with Dinger's House Party, the first of 13 themed homestands, as the River Cats open the season against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) at 6:45 p.m.

On Sunday, March 22, the River Cats will host their parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants, in an exhibition contest with first pitch set for 5:07 p.m.

For tickets, promotional schedules and more information on the Festival of Baseball or the Exhibition Game, visit rivercats.com or contact the sales office at (916) 371-HITS (4487) or tickets@rivercats.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.