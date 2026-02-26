MountainStar Sports Group Announces Executive Promotions for El Paso Chihuahuas & El Paso Locomotive FC Staff
Published on February 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO, Texas - MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) announced a series of executive promotions within the organization, elevating key leaders of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC.
Pamela De La O, Angela Olivas, Ross Rotwein, and Nick Seckerson have each been promoted from Senior Director roles to Vice President positions for the Chihuahuas and Locomotive, and Judge Scott has been elevated to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Suite Services for the Chihuahuas. Tim Hagerty has been promoted from Senior Manager to Director in his role with the Chihuahuas, and Amanda Martinez has been promoted to Manager of Scheduling & Staffing for both teams.
EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS & EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC
Pamela De La O - Vice President, Finance & Administration
Angela Olivas - Vice President, Marketing & Communications
Ross Rotwein - Vice President, Business Strategy
Nick Seckerson - Vice President, Ticket Sales & Service
Amanda Martinez - Manager, Scheduling & Staffing
EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS
Judge Scott - Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Suite Services ïÃâ-
Tim Hagerty - Director, Broadcast & Media Relations
De La O, Olivas, Scott, Seckerson, and Hagerty have been integral members of MountainStar Sports Group since 2013, playing pivotal roles since the inaugural Chihuahuas campaign in 2014. Their leadership has helped shape both franchises into premier brands in Minor League Baseball and the USL Championship, while strengthening ties throughout the Borderplex region.
"We are so fortunate to have the breadth of leaders in this organization, and these promotions are well earned," said Brad Taylor, Sr. Vice President of MountainStar Sports Group and Chihuahuas President and General Manager.
The promotions follow the recent announcement of a leadership transition within MountainStar. Taylor was named President and General Manager of the Chihuahuas and remains as the Senior Vice President of MSSG, and last December, Mike DiGiulio was named President and General Manager of Locomotive. Additionally, Alan Ledford recently transitioned into the role of Senior Advisor.
The change in leadership structure for the Chihuahuas and Locomotive allows for continued growth and success across both organizations, reinforcing MSSG's commitment to delivering first-class experiences for fans, partners, and the El Paso community.
For more information, visit epchihuahuas.com or eplocomotivefc.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from February 26, 2026
- River Cats Kick off 2026 with Festival of Baseball Preseason Party on March 1 - Sacramento River Cats
- MountainStar Sports Group Announces Executive Promotions for El Paso Chihuahuas & El Paso Locomotive FC Staff - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Center Field Cinema Presented by Houston Methodist Returns on March 20 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- MountainStar Sports Group Announces Executive Promotions for El Paso Chihuahuas & El Paso Locomotive FC Staff
- MountainStar Sports Group Announces Leadership Transition
- Chihuahuas Announce 2026 Individual Tickets on Sale
- Chihuahuas Unveil 2026 Promotions
- Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season