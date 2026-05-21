Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/20 at Salt Lake

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/20 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (2-3, 4.56) vs. Salt Lake RHP George Klassen (0-3, 6.35)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Matt Brash - reinstated from Major League rehab

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the series opener at Salt Lake 7-5 on Tuesday...the Bees plated four runs in the second inning to take an early lead...Ryan Bliss got a pair back for Tacoma in the top of the third with a two-run double...the Bees extended their lead with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning to lead 7-2...Colin Davis drove in a run in the top of the sixth inning with one of his four hits, tying his career-high...Victor Robles drove in two runs in the top of the ninth, but Tacoma left the tying runs on base in the 7-5 loss.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: OF Brennen Davis stole his first base of the season in the sixth inning on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive game with a stolen base...Tacoma's seven-game streak is the fourth-longest streak of the season in the PCL, and the second-longest active streak...over the last nine games, Tacoma has gone 13-for-15 in stolen base attempts...the last time Tacoma went eight consecutive games with a stolen base was when they went nine straight from July 29-August 7, 2025, the Rainiers longest streak of the 2025 season.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 300th career minor league start tonight at Salt Lake and the 81st of his Rainiers career, the sixth-most in franchise history ...Lawrence has accumulated the third-most innings pitched (49.1) in the PCL this season...since his professional debut in 2010, no minor league pitcher has recorded more wins (116), innings pitched (1,759.2), complete games (13) and strikeouts (1,235)...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading qualified PCL pitchers with a 5.2% walk rate (per FanGraphs).

COLIN CROSSES HOME: OF Colin Davis tied his career-high with four hits on Tuesday night, the second four-hit game of his career (also: August 8, 2021)...over his last four games, Davis is hitting .438 (7x16) with two home runs and five RBI...Davis has also scored a run in each of his last four games, the fourth-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season, scoring five runs in that span...on the road, Davis is hitting .323 (10x31) with a pair of doubles.

BOUTS WITH THE BEES: The Rainiers head to South Jordan, UT for their first meeting with the Salt Lake Bees this season...Tacoma dominated the season series in 2025, going 15-3 against Salt Lake, checking out to an .833 winning percentage, tied for the ninth-best for a PCL team against a single opponent in one season since 2005 (min. 10G) and Tacoma's best winning percentage against one opponent in a single season since 2005 (min. 10G)...Tacoma hit .346 with a .436 OBP and .516 SLG against Salt Lake last season...Tacoma's .436 OBP against the Bees in 2025 was their best against a single opponent in one season since 2005.

TAYLOR-MAY'D: INF Carson Taylor has gotten off to a hot start in May, hitting .333 (13x39) with three doubles and three RBI, while taking nine walks to just six strikeouts, working a .469 OBP, the fourth-best in the league this month...Taylor has hit well against left-handers, batting .323 (10x31) with a pair of doubles and a home run against southpaws...among PCL hitters with 45 plate appearances in May, Taylor ranks ninth with a 1.25 BB/K ratio.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: Since May 5, OF Brennen Davis is hitting .380 (19x50) with seven doubles, three homers and 12 RBI...since May 5, Davis leads the PCL with a 1.192 OPS, seven doubles and 10 extra-base hits, ranking second with a .492 OBP and third with .700 SLG...Davis ranks third among PCL hitters (min. 150 PA) with a 50.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 13.2 innings...among PCL pitchers with at least 13 appearances this season, Mayer's five hits allowed are the fewest, his 0.66 ERA is the best, ranking first with a .111opponent batting average...Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 71% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 46 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 30 of the 46 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in Triple-A), 20 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 14-16 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-12 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night...Bryce Miller threw 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts...Chicago scored both of their runs in the top of the ninth inning to pick up the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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