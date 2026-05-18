Salt Lake vs El Paso Series Recap

Published on May 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #4

May 12 - 17

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 11, El Paso 4

WP: Sam Aldegheri (2 - 3) LP: Marco Gonzales (1 - 3)

Salt Lake erupted for 11 runs in the first three innings as the rally began in the second where nine Bees went to the plate, scoring six times to take the lead. Christian Moore collected two RBI in the frame on a single, before Logan O'Hoppe followed with a run-producing single of his own. Denzer Guzman capped the scoring emphatically with a three-run blast to left, his sixth of the year. In the third, Jose Siri teed off to over the right center wall, notching his fifth homer of the year on a solo shot. With two outs and two on, Guzman cashed in again, collecting his second three-run longball of the night, also to left field, to push the advantage to 11-1. Sam Aldegheri notched a quality start as Salt Lake held on with Jared Southard and Kaleb Ort each tossed a shutout frame in relief, with the latter finishing off the series opening win for the Bees.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 12, El Paso 4

WP: Samy Natera Jr. (5 - 0) LP: Logan Gillaspie (2 - 2)

The Utah Dirty Sodas used another explosive offensive performance to roll past El Paso 12-4 on Wednesday night. Yolmer Sánchez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third before the Chihuahuas answered with four runs in the fifth to take the lead. The Dirty Sodas quickly responded as Jose Siri delivered a pinch-hit RBI single, then erupted for a season-high seven runs in the sixth inning, six coming with two outs. Denzer Guzman, Siri and Trey Mancini fueled the rally with three straight RBI doubles, while Donovan Walton capped the night with a two-run triple in the eighth to secure the Dirty Sodas' third straight home win.

Game 3 - El Paso 3, Salt Lake 2

WP: Sean Boyle (3 - 4) LP: Najer Victor (0 - 1) SV: Ethan Routzahn (4)

Going for four straight home wins Salt Lake opened the contest as two walks and a Denzer Guzman double put Bees all aboard in the bottom of the first A double play and error each brought home runs for Salt Lake, giving them an early 2-0 lead. El Paso chipped away with a run in the second and a run in the fourth to tie the game coming on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Marcos Castañon. The visitors broke through in the seventh on Pablo Reyes' go-ahead RBI double to the right field wall and grabbed a 3-2 lead. Zach Humphreys ended a streak of 15 straight Bees set down by El Paso pitching in the eighth and represented the tying run but El Paso squashed the threat to remain in front. Salt Lake put two on in the ninth with the tying run 90 feet away before a groundball to second base ended things for a Chihuahua 3-2 victory for their first win of the season.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 10, El Paso 5

WP: Brady Choban (1 - 0) LP: Logan Gillaspie (2 - 3)

El Paso used four straight singles and a walk in the first to take a 3-0 lead and knock George Klassen out of the game before Jared Southard came in and escaped the two runner jam with just two pitches. Salt Lake was held scoreless through the first four innings before rattling off all 10 runs in the 5th, 6th and 7th innings. Christian Moore snapped the scoring drought in the fifth with his third homer of the year cutting El Paso's lead to one. Nick Schnell led off the sixth with a solo shot before the Bees tied the game with back-to-back two out singles from Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Siri in the bottom half. El Paso took a brief 5-4 lead on a two-out RBI single by Mason McCoy before the Bees exploded for six runs in the seventh highlighted by the first grand slam of the season for Salt Lake off the bat of Donovan Walton. Zach Humphreys added an RBI double for insurance as the Bees held on to the 10-5 win.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 5, El Paso 4

WP: Tayler Saucedo (1 - 1) LP: David Morgan (0 - 2)

El Paso used two singles and a stolen base to take a 1-0 lead in the first. Two innings later, the visitors doubled their lead, but the Bees avoided an additional run, turning a nifty double play that stopped a would-be scorer at the dish. Salt Lake manufactured a run in the third without using a hit, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1. From there, the defenses took over, as each side combined to turn five double plays. Each starter pitched into the sixth inning, with El Paso's Evan Fitterer securing a quality start. Down 2-1 in the eighth, Salt Lake's Denzer Guzman came through with a clutch one-out double to score two giving Salt Lake its first score since the third while Chris Taylor added a much needed insurance run with a single through the right side. The Chihuahuas got both runs back in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Carlos Rodriguez with Samad Taylor bringing home the tying run on a tapper picked up by the catcher. In his first game as a Bee Austin Wynns notched a one-out double and was replaced at second by Bryce Teodosio. With two outs, Christian Moore delivered his second walk off of the year bringing home the speedster Teodosio for the winning run.

Game 6 - El Paso 12, Salt Lake 7

WP: Sean Boyle (4 - 4) LP: Justin Dunn (0 - 3) SV: Ethan Routzahn (5)

Sam Aldegheri impressed in his first Triple-A Sunday start, retiring the side on six pitches in the opening inning. Nick Madrigal gave Salt Lake an early 1-0 lead with his first homer of the season, a 377-foot shot to left. El Paso broke through in the fourth with Jase Bowen's two-run single, but the Bees answered right back as Bryce Teodosio doubled home a run to tie the game. Salt Lake regained control in the fifth behind Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly, a Teodosio bases-loaded walk, and a Yolmer Sanchez two-run single to build a 6-2 advantage. The Chihuahuas rallied late, highlighted by Marcos Castañon's three-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead. El Paso then erupted for four more runs in the eighth, including Victor Duarte's first Triple-A homer, and added another in the ninth. Teodosio drove in his third run of the game in the bottom of the ninth, but Salt Lake fell in the series finale.

Notable Performers

Denzer Guzman: 9-for-24 (.375), 2 HR, 4 2B, 9 RBI, 8 R, 1.256 OPS

Christian Moore: 8-for-24: (.333), HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, .860 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez: 8-for-20 (.400), HR, 5 RBI, R, 1.005 OPS

Nelson Rada: 6-for-17 (.353), 3B, 6 R, RBI, 4 SB, 1.013 OPS

Nick Madrigal: 5-for-15 (.333), HR, 5 R, RBI, .977 OPS

Donovan Walton: 5-for-17 (.294), HR, 3B, 8 RBI, 6 R, 1.066 OPS

Shuan Anderson: 1 GS, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Brett Kerry: 1 GS, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Samy Natera Jr.: 2 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Jared Southard: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 4.1 IP, H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K

Brady Choban: 2 G, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Tuesday, May 19 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Soccer Night

Holmes Homes Family Night

Wednesday, May 20 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays | $3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, May 21 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Talent Show Night

Thirsty Thursdays - $6 Beer $3 Soda

Friday, May 22 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Wildcats Night

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, May 23 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Star Wars Night

Postgame Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, May 24 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark

Bark in the Park







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2026

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