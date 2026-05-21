Lawrence Dazzles as Rainiers Bash Bees in 13-1 Victory

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-24) pounded out 13 runs on 20 hits as they beat the Salt Lake Bees (21-25) 13-1 on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Casey Lawrence carried a perfect game bid into the sixth inning, as he logged his fifth quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues. Brock Rodden connected on his second grand slam of the season, driving in five runs. Ryan Bliss, Colin Davis, Victor Labrada and Jakson Reetz all logged three-hit games in the win.

Colin Davis got the offense started in the top of the second inning, leading off the frame with a single, his fifth consecutive at-bat with a hit, dating back to Tuesday's game. Hogan Windish followed with a walk to put runners at first and second base. Reetz got Tacoma on the board with a looping single into center field, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. With runners at the corners, Alejo Lopez won a challenge to work a walk and load the bases. Salt Lake starter George Klassen retired the next two hitters, but could not escape the jam as Brock Rodden (7) connected on a grand slam to right field, his second slam of the season, to give Tacoma a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Rainiers did their damage with two outs. Lopez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, but was erased on a double play from Victor Robles. Bliss extended the inning with a double down the left field line. Rodden drove in his fifth run of the night with a single through the hole on the left side of the infield, plating Bliss to extend Tacoma's lead to 6-0.

Casey Lawrence cruised through the first five innings of the game, retiring the first 15 hitters he faced. The right-hander struck out five over the first five innings, with just two balls were hit out of the infield. Trey Mancini broke up the perfect game with a leadoff double in the sixth inning that hugged the third base line. Lawrence hit the next batter with a pitch, but got a double play and a groundout, facing one over the minimum through six innings.

Tacoma tacked on four more runs in the seventh inning. Labrada and Colin Davis led off the frame with singles, putting runners at the corners. After Windish struck out, Reetz drove in his second run of the game with a single and Lopez drove in Colin Davis with a double down the first base line to make it 8-0 Tacoma. Robles kept the line moving with a two-run single up the middle, ballooning Tacoma's lead to 10-0.

Lawrence was lifted with two outs in the seventh inning, giving way to Josh Simpson, who finished the frame. Lawrence finished the night with 6.2 innings of one-hit baseball, logging Tacoma's 12th quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues.

The Rainiers finished the night on a high note, scored three more runs in the ninth inning. Robles and Bliss each walked to open the frame. With one out, Brennen Davis (9) unloaded on a three-run home run to center field to make it a 13-0 lead.

Salt Lake plated its lone run in the bottom of the ninth when Donovan Walton drove in Christian Moore with a one-out single to snap the shutout, making the score 13-1.

The series continues on Thursday night, with first pitch slated for 5:35 PM (PT). Randy Dobnak is scheduled to make the start for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers pounded out 20 hits in the win on Wednesday night, their second game with at least 20 hits this season (also: 22 hits, May 8 at El Paso)...the Rainiers are the only Triple-A team with 20 hits in multiple games this season

INF Brock Rodden hit his second grand slam of the season in the second inning on Wednesday...the grand slam was Tacoma's third of the season, tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A...Rodden is the first PCL hitter this season with multiple grand slams, and the first Rainiers hitter with multiple grand slams in a season since Harry Ford hit a pair in 2025...it's the earliest in the season a Rainiers hitter has hit multiple grand slams in a season since Mike Ford hit a pair in the first 16 games of the 2023 season...the 10-game span between Rodden's grand slams is the fewest for a Rainiers hitter since Ryan Bliss hit a pair of grand slams five games apart on September 13 and September 19, 2023

RHP Casey Lawrence carried a perfect game bid into the sixth inning, retiring the first 15 hitters he faced...it's tied for the longest perfect game bid in Triple-A this season, matching Memphis' Hunter Dobbins, who also threw 5.0 perfect innings before giving up a leadoff double in the sixth inning earlier today against Iowa...it's the longest perfect game bid by Tacoma since taking one into the seventh inning on May 25, 2025, at El Paso...Lawrence finished with 6.2 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out five with a hit batsmen...it's Lawrence's fifth quality start of the season, and Tacoma's 12th, both the most in the minor leagues

OF Colin Davis tallied three hits on Wednesday night, his second consecutive game with at least three hits, following his career-high four hits on Tuesday...Davis is the second Rainiers hitter to record consecutive three-hit games, joining Brian O'Keefe, who did so from May 6-8...over his last two games, Davis is 7-for-9 with an RBI and a walk







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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