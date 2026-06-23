Sugar Land Starts Second Half by Hosting Six-Game Series with El Paso

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game series in Albuquerque, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field to begin the second half of the Pacific Coast League season with a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, from Tuesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 28.

Tuesday, June 23 vs. El Paso @ 6:05 pm

The homestand opens with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars is open to all fans ages 55 and older and includes tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night.

It's also $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Wednesday, June 24 vs. El Paso @ 11:05 am

The Space Cowboys host Super Splash Day presented by McDonald's Houston, as fans can expect to get wet throughout the game with water activities and water balloons. It's also Dollar Dog Wednesday presented by Texas Chili with $1 hot dogs available throughout the game.

It's also Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, where dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners must sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field and receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that day's game.

Gates open at 9:30 am for an 11:05 am first pitch.

Thursday, June 25 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

Enjoy Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounts on select beers and sodas throughout the evening.

The Space Cowboys are also offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) presented by Hunton Group. The MVP is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families and includes tickets to every Thursday home game, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt.

Friday, June 26 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys America 250 Celebration begins on Friday night with Military Appreciation Night presented by Hunton Group. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an America 250 Jersey Giveaway presented by Hunton Trane. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Sugar Creek Baptist Church is set to perform the national anthem. Additionally, there will be a stilt walker on the concourse, along with face painters and balloon artists, and Orion will make a special America 250-themed entrance pregame.

The Rivalry Dog for the weekend takes on a Fourth of July flair as the Space Cowboys will be offering a BBQ Hot Dog, featuring an all-beef hot dog with pulled pork, pickles and BBQ sauce. The Rivalry Dog is available throughout the weekend exclusively at the GameDay Grill Cart located on the first-base pad behind Section One while supplies last.

In addition to the Rivalry Dog, the Space Cowboys will have a Team USA Specialty Cocktail, a red, white and blue concoction that features vodka, grenadine, blue curaçao and Starry®, available at Buttered & Boozed, Sugar Land Cocktail, the Bud Light Ice House and the First Community Club.

Following the game, it's another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks display.

Saturday, June 27 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

As part of Sugar Land's America 250 Celebration, Saturday night is Tribute to the Hot Dog Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Foam Hot Dog Hat Giveaway, plus the Space Cowboys will wear special Hot Dog Jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefitting Grace After Fire.

Special for Tribute to the Hot Dog Night, the Space Cowboys will be running a pair of hot dog specials, where fans can purchase three hot dogs for $10 or seven hot dogs for $20 at the Galactic Grill.

Saturday is also Shades of Summer presented by Goodr with sunglasses-themed promotions and giveaways.

Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc returns to Constellation Field for an appearance during the evening.

Sunday, June 28 vs. El Paso @ 6:35 pm

The homestand concludes with Sesame Street Night with a meet-and-greet throughout the evening with a Costume Character Elmo. Meet-and-greet sessions are open to all fans and will be held in five, 30-minute windows through the night on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Sesame Street Plush Giveaway presented by Houston Tents & Events when the gates open at 5:00 pm. Plus, enjoy a pregame performance by the Tiger Rock Martial Arts Sugar Land Demo Team.

Sunday is also another Orion's Kids Day presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry. All kids can participate in pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases.

Family Four Packs presented by Jellystone Park Waller are available for Sunday and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland sections. Fans can use the code "FAMILYFOUR" at checkout to redeem the offer. Upgraded options are also available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved II sections.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

Sugar Land Starts Second Half by Hosting Six-Game Series with El Paso - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

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