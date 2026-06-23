Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Albuquerque Isotopes

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, June 23 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 24 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, June 25 | 12:05 PM

Game 4 - Friday, June 26 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, June 27 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, June 28 | 1:35 PM

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Taking on the Topes

Salt Lake reunites with Albuquerque for the second time this month, opening its first of two trips to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. The Bees took four of six games from the Isotopes during Albuquerque's lone visit to The Ballpark at America First Square in early June. Salt Lake outscored Albuquerque 48-42 in the series and launched 12 home runs compared to the Isotopes' nine. Bryce Teodosio accounted for three of those homers, including two in the series finale highlighted by a game-tying blast in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nelson Rada hit .412 (7-for-17) during the series, scored seven runs, and led all players with five stolen bases. On the mound, Caden Dana delivered his best outing of the season, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and two walks, and a season high eight strikeouts.

End of the Half

Salt Lake closed the first half with a 39-35 record, its best mark at the midway point of a season since 2018, and finished fourth in the Pacific Coast League standings. The Bees also led the PCL with 25 home victories during the first half. Offensively, Salt Lake paced all of Triple-A with 394 walks, setting a franchise record through 74 games. The previous club high at that point in a season was 348 walks, established in 2019. The Bees saw 28 players appearing for both Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Angels during the first half. Four players made their Major League debuts: George Klassen, Omar Martínez, Samy Natera Jr., and Brett Kerry. Salt Lake also earned multiple league honors, as Caden Dana was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 28-May 3, while Denzer Guzman was selected as the PCL Player of the Month for May.

Who's Hot

Yolmer Sánchez has recorded a hit in seven of his last eight contests and finished as Salt Lake's leading hitter in the previous series, batting .444 (8-for-18) with five RBI and a 1.198 OPS. Josh Lowe provided Salt Lake's lone run on Sunday with a solo home run to the right-centerfield patio, the second time in the series he opened the Bees' scoring with a solo blast. The homer was his ninth in 25 games with Salt Lake this season and his seventh in June. Lowe finished the series with a team-best six RBI while batting .333 with a 1.162 OPS. Out of the bullpen, Jared Southard has pitched nine consecutive scoreless innings over his last seven appearances. The streak is the second-longest by a Bees pitcher this season, trailing only Samy Natera Jr. Since May 12, Southard has been one of Salt Lake's most effective relievers, posting a 0.51 ERA over his last 12 outings. Across 17.2 innings during that span, he has allowed just one earned run while striking out 15, walking eight, and holding opponents to a .193 batting average.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

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