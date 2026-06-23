Salt Lake Bees Represent at AUSL Utah Talons Game
Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
Members of the Salt Lake Bees joined in the excitement of professional softball on Monday, June 15, as pitchers Caden Dana and Justin Dunn attended the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Utah Talons game.
Dana and Dunn were welcomed as special guests during the evening's festivities, highlighting the connection between professional baseball and softball in Utah. Prior to first pitch, Dana took the field and delivered the ceremonial first pitch in front of Talons fans at the ballpark.
The appearance provided an opportunity for the Bees to support another professional team in the state's growing sports landscape while engaging with local fans and the softball community. Dana and Dunn spent time taking in the action and celebrating the talent showcased by the AUSL's Utah Talons.
The AUSL has quickly established itself as a premier destination for professional softball, bringing elite competition and some of the sport's top athletes to Utah. Monday's game served as another example of the continued growth of professional sports opportunities throughout the state.
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