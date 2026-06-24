Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/23 vs. Round Rock

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/23 vs. Round Rock

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (0-0, 5.63) vs. Round Rock LHP Marco Gonzales (2-4, 7.99)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up the Second Half of the 2026 season tonight against Round Rock, playing the first game of a 12-game homestand...Tacoma will play six games against Round Rock, followed by six games against Reno, both of whom are making their first trips to Cheney Stadium this season...the Rainiers closed out the first half with a 7-1 victory over Salt Lake to split the series, Tacoma's first series split of the season...Tacoma got on the board in the first inning on an RBI single from Patrick Wisdom to take a 1-0 lead...Jhonthan Díaz struck out seven across 6.0 innings of one-run baseball...Tacoma scored four runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to RBI singles from Blake Rambusch and Victor Labrada and a two-run double from Jhonny Pereda...Domingo González threw 2.0 scoreless innings over the seventh and eighth innings...Wisdom extended the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to lead 7-1...Cole Wilcox slammed the door, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

THE BEST OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win, extending his hitting streak to seven games...over that span, Bliss is hitting .429 (12x28) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, driving in six with four multi-hit efforts...between his time with Seattle and Tacoma in June, Bliss is hitting .333 (16x48), the third-best batting average of any month in his career (min. 50 PA) and best since hitting .361 (35x97) in May of 2023 with Double-A Amarillo...Bliss' .521 SLG in June also ranks as the fifth-best in a month in his career.

RAINIERS AND ROUND ROCK: The Rainiers take on the Round Rock Express for the first time this season this week, which will be the lone meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma will travel to Dell Diamond only once this year, doing so in the final week of the regular season (Sept 15-20)...the Rainiers went 10-5 against the Express in 2025, hitting 24 home runs, their most against a single opponent last season...the results were even better at Cheney Stadium, where the Rainiers took eight out of nine games against the Express, pitching to a 3.78 ERA, the second-best for Tacoma against a single opponent at home last season.

WELCOME BACK, WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom connected on a two-run home run in the ninth inning of Sunday's 7-1 win, his 14th of the season, tied for the fourth-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .128 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 90 PA), averaging a home run every 7.8 plate appearances...Wisdom's .128 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 90 PA)...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

FIRST HALF FINISH: The first half of the season wrapped up on Sunday...here is how Tacoma has fared in the first half over the last three seasons:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .260 380 142 7 85 312 611 82 .349 .423 .772

2025 .271 397 127 14 81 293 539 76 .355 .429 .784

2024 .261 451 115 15 82 401 696 153 .371 .422 .793

Season W L ERA IP H ER HR BB/9 K/9 WHIP AVG

2026 33 42 4.28 654.2 638 311 64 3.77 8.21 1.39 .256

2025 38 37 4.54 652.1 655 329 55 3.75 8.08 1.42 .261

2024 43 32 4.77 649.1 624 344 92 3.77 7.79 1.38 .252

RAMBUSCH OFF TO THE RACES: INF Blake Rambusch scored a pair of runs and stole two bases on Saturday at Salt Lake, giving him seven steals since his first Triple-A start on June 11, the most in the PCL in that time...Rambsuch's streak of seven steals without being caught is the second-longest by a Rainiers hitter this season, trailing Ryan Bliss' current eight-steal streak (May 29-current)...with Saturday's performance, Rambusch became the third PCL player this season to score two runs and steal two bases out of the ninth spot in the order, joining Las Vegas' Drew Swift (May 19 vs. ABQ) and Albuquerque's Drew Avans (May 5 at Sugar Land).

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers went 15-for-17 in stolen base attempts last week at Salt Lake and have been successful in 41 of their last 45 attempts dating back to May 26, the second-most steals in the PCL and tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 91.1% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best among full-season minor league teams...the Rainiers went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts on Saturday, their second game this season stealing at least five bases without being caught, tied for the most such games in the PCL.

BROCK IS BACK: INF Brock Rodden has hit the ground running since coming off the Injured List, hitting .421 (8x19) with two doubles, one triple and two home runs, driving in four...including time before his stint on the IL, Rodden is riding a season-best, eight-game hitting streak, over which he is hitting .375 (12x32) with three doubles, one triple and two home runs, sporting an 1.193 OPS...the hitting streak is Rodden's longest since a career-best, 12-game stretch from May 24-June 4, 2024, with High-A Everett...Rodden has succeeded at the top of the order, hitting .355 (11x31) when batting first, good for fourth in the PCL.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Sunday was the 278th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is three wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 278 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 27 steals, ranking second with 24 home runs and a .386 OBP, while ranking third with a .298 AVG, .536 SLG and .922 OPS...Tacoma's 92 runs scored since June 9 are good for the third-most in Triple-A, averaging 7.7 runs per game in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off as they traveled east to open up a six-game road trip with three games at Pittsburgh, followed by three at Cleveland.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

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