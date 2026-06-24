Biggio Goes Deep for Third-Straight Game in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Cavan Biggio homered for a third consecutive game as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-0, 33-42) opened the second half of the season with a 12-5 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (0-1, 35-41) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

El Paso struck first in the opening inning, stringing together two singles to plate a run and take an early 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land broke through in the second. Trenton Brooks and Zach Dezenzo connected on back-to-back singles before Pascanel Ferreras was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Lucas Spence then lifted a sacrifice fly, collecting his first RBI with the Space Cowboys and evening the game at 1-1.

The Space Cowboys moved in front in the third when Shay Whitcomb launched a solo homer, his fifth of the season, giving Sugar Land a 2-1 advantage.

Sugar Land broke the game open in the fourth. Spence led off with a double and Edwin Díaz worked a walk before Biggio lined a double down the right-field line. Whitcomb followed with an RBI single, and after CJ Alexander drew a walk and Brooks added an RBI single, a wild pitch brought home another run as the Space Cowboys plated five runs in the frame to extend their lead to 7-1.

The Chihuahuas plated four runs of their own in the fifth, trimming the deficit to 7-5, but Sugar Land quickly answered. Biggio opened the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run. Whitcomb then worked a walk and stole both second and third before Brooks ripped an RBI double into left, pushing the Space Cowboys lead back to four runs at 9-5.

The bullpen took over from there. RHP Trey McLoughlin (W, 1-0) fired 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. RHP Roddery Muñoz followed with a scoreless frame, surrendering just one baserunner, while LHP Tom Cosgrove tossed a scoreless inning of his own and struck out one. RHP Sam Carlson closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, striking out the side.

Sugar Land added the final runs in the eighth. Dezenzo led off with a double before the Space Cowboys used a combination of walks, wild pitches and passed balls to plate three runs, extending their advantage to 12-5 and securing the series opening victory.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks on Tuesday night. Whitcomb also stole three bases, tying James Nelson (5/16 at Tacoma) for the most steals in a game by a Space Cowboy this season. It marked the second three-steal game of Whitcomb's career, with the other coming on June 27, 2024 against Tacoma.

- Cavan Biggio finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored on Tuesday night. The homer was his first career home run against El Paso and made him the first Space Cowboy to homer in three consecutive games this season

- INF Pascanel Ferreras had his 15-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday night but still reached base three times, going 0-for-2 with two walks, a hit by pitch and a run scored. His 15-game hitting streak is the longest by a Space Cowboys' batter this season and tied for the fourth-longest hitting streak in Space Cowboys history with OF Bryan De La Cruz (2021).

- Trenton Brooks went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored on Tuesday night. It was Brooks' first three-hit game as a Space Cowboy and his first since June 8, 2025, when he accomplished the feat as a member of El Paso against Albuquerque.

- Lucas Spence went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in his Sugar Land debut.

- Zach Dezenzo went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a walk, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

- LHP Tom Cosgrove fired a scoreless inning on Tuesday night. The left-hander has only allowed a run in one of his last seven appearances.

After opening the series with a win, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game set with a Wednesday afternoon contest. RHP Ethan Pecko gets the start for Sugar Land opposite Chihuahuas RHP Sean Boyle, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 AM. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

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