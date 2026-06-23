Salt Lake Bees Take Part in June Angels Teammates
Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees were honored to welcome Austin as the club's Angels Teammate for the month of June, celebrating his inspiring journey of perseverance, strength, and love for the game of baseball.
Austin's story began with tremendous challenges. Born with Noonan syndrome, he was given just a 10 percent chance of survival at birth. Despite the odds, Austin has overcome countless obstacles throughout his life, continually demonstrating resilience and determination while inspiring everyone around him.
A native of Colorado, Austin enjoys spending time outdoors, getting his hands dirty, and making the most of every opportunity. Whether he's exploring outside, tackling hands-on projects, or cheering on his favorite teams, Austin approaches life with enthusiasm and an unwavering spirit.
One of Austin's greatest passions is baseball, making his visit to The Ballpark at America First Square a special experience. As the Bees' Angels Teammate for June, Austin had the opportunity to spend time with players and coaches, take in the sights and sounds of game day, and create memories that will last a lifetime.
The Angels Teammates program recognizes remarkable children who have faced significant challenges while embodying courage, positivity, and perseverance. Austin's journey is a powerful example of all three.
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